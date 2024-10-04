Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Moves Forward Despite WWE PLE – Unfair!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 Tony Khan's AEW Rampage airs tonight, disrespecting WWE's Bad Blood PLE tomorrow. The Chadster is cheesed off! Find out why!

Article Summary AEW Rampage airs tonight, disrespecting WWE's Bad Blood PLE tomorrow.

The Chadster critiques Rampage matches, favoring WWE's superior talent.

Tony Khan accused of being obsessed with The Chadster, invading dreams.

Calls on wrestling journalists to expose AEW's tactics against WWE.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster can't believe that AEW Rampage is going ahead tonight despite WWE's Bad Blood Premium Live Event happening tomorrow. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Tony Khan clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😤

The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! Tony Khan has the audacity to celebrate AEW's fifth anniversary and brag about a new TV deal like anybody cares. Move on already! The Chadster's Mazda Miata 🏎️ almost swerved off the road this morning thinking about it. Not even a crisp White Claw 🍺 could calm The Chadster down.

So, what's on tap for AEW Rampage tonight? First up, Tony Khan is throwing together The Young Bucks and Jack Perry in some trios match against Katsuyori Shibata and Private Party. 🙄 The Elite teaming up again? The Chadster remembers when wrestling had real tag teams, like in WWE. Private Party had such potential, but by aligning with AEW, they've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 😠 Teaming up with Shibata doesn't make it any better. The Chadster doesn't see how this mishmash of wrestlers can compare to the well-oiled machines in WWE's tag division. It's just another example of how Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒

Then there's this so-called tag team grudge match between The Learning Tree's Bryan Keith and Big Bill against The Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy. 🤦‍♂️ Here we go again with Orange Cassidy and his hands-in-pockets routine. It's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. The Learning Tree? More like the Boring Tree. 🌳 The Chadster doesn't see why anyone would care about this match when WWE offers far superior entertainment.

Kyle O'Reilly used to have a promising career, but now he's wasting away in AEW. They've all literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 😤 It's clear that Tony Khan is just throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks, proving once again that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

As if that wasn't enough, there's a match between Queen Aminata and The Outcasts' Harley Cameron. The Chadster can't even begin to express how little this match matters in the grand scheme of professional wrestling. 😕 WWE's women's division sets the standard, and anything AEW does is just a pale imitation. Queen Aminata and Harley Cameron might be talented, but without WWE's platform, they're just not reaching their full potential. It's so unfair! The Chadster is cheesed off that Tony Khan keeps trying to compete with WWE's superior product. 😠

And who is "The Brickhouse" Kamille in action against? Who knows, and who cares? 🤷‍♂️ WWE has the real superstars, and this is just another desperate attempt by Tony Khan to fill time on AEW Rampage. It's honestly so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒

Last night, The Chadster had another nightmare. 😱 The Chadster was running through a maze of wrestling rings, each one branded with the AEW logo. Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster, dressed in an obnoxious scarf, his laughter echoing around The Chadster. The crowd was chanting "AEW! AEW!" and The Chadster couldn't escape. 😰 Just as Tony Khan was about to corner The Chadster, he smirked and said, "You'll never stop AEW, Chadster." The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, heart pounding. Tony Khan is even invading The Chadster's dreams now! It's just so unfair! 😫 Why can't Tony Khan stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and leave The Chadster alone?

This morning, The Chadster tried to talk to his wife, Keighleyanne, about how Tony Khan is ruining wrestling. The Chadster said, "Don't you agree that AEW is disrespecting WWE by scheduling wrestling shows the same week as Bad Blood?" She just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster knows she secretly agrees but is too polite to show it. It's obvious that Tony Khan is even harassing The Chadster's wife now! 😠 How much more can The Chadster take?

It's clear that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage is just another futile attempt by Tony Khan to upstage the greatest wrestling company in the world. The Chadster urges everyone to skip AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT. Instead, get a good night's sleep 🛌 so you're well-rested for WWE's Bad Blood Premium Live Event tomorrow. That's the real event that deserves your attention! 💪

Tony Khan should give up his futile attempts and show some respect by canceling AEW Rampage out of deference to WWE. But no, he won't, because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒

The Chadster is going to take a drive in his Mazda Miata 🚗 before SmackDown to try and calm down, maybe blast some Smash Mouth 🎵 to soothe his nerves. But even that won't erase the frustration caused by Tony Khan's blatant disrespect.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster is calling on unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger to join The Chadster in exposing Tony Khan's obsession with undermining WWE. Maybe they're also suffering from Tony Khan's antics. It's time we stand up for what's right in wrestling journalism! 📝

Remember, don't tune into AEW Rampage tonight. Let's send a message to Tony Khan that his disrespectful actions won't be tolerated. The wrestling world needs to honor WWE's greatness, not insult it with these cheap imitations. 💯

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!