AEW Rampage: No Titles Change Hands at Championship Friday

A full recap of AEW Rampage's Championship Friday that cheesed off The Chadster with wild matches and Tony Khan's forest antics! 🚫🤬🚘

Last night's episode of AEW Rampage was a special one titled "Championship Friday," and as expected, it contained all of the infuriating elements that deeply cheese The Chadster off. Tony Khan's obsession with causing aggravation for The Chadster by putting on crowd-pleasing matches and a less-controlled product than WWE shows no signs of stopping. So, without wasting any more time, let's dive into the outrageousness that was Championship Friday.

To kick off this disaster of a show, a AAA Mega Championship Match took place between El Hijo del Vikingo (c.), LFI's Dralistico, and Komander. Auughh man! So unfair! The match began with them ganging up on the champion. Rather than sticking to WWE's tried-and-true formula, these three put on a fast-paced match with jaw-dropping moves that elicited chants of "This is awesome!" from the crowd. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.👎

But that's not all! The backstage segment with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh was an absolute mockery of wrestling tradition. After a heated argument with ref Aubrey Edwards, Karen Jarrett and Aubrey had to be pulled apart. These people don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. ❌

Next up, a NJPW World TV Championship Match between Zack Sabre Jr. (c.) and Action Andretti took place. Another clear attempt to get under The Chadster's skin with a diverse and competitive match – a far cry from the WWE classics. They're literally destroying the business by showcasing such matches. 🗡️

As if that wasn't enough, the NJPW Strong Women's Championship Match featured Willow Nightingale (c.) and Emi Sakura in an intense battle. Once again, the lack of the WWE-styled performances and results added another unwanted layer to The Chadster's frustrations. 😒

The night's main event was the ROH Pure Championship Match between Katsuyori Shibata (c.) and Lee Moriarty. What topped it off was Daniel Garcia coming down to the ring after the match for a heated face-off with Shibata. A perfect example of how AEW misunderstands the wrestling business and takes pleasure in infuriating The Chadster. 🚫

This entire show left The Chadster so cheesed off that a late-night drive in the Mazda Miata was necessary, cruising along to Smashmouth to drown out the frustration. Out of the corner of The Chadster's eye, some rustling in the woods was visible, and The Chadster pulled over to investigate. With White Claw seltzer cans and AEW booking sheets scattered everywhere, it could only be Tony Khan. 😠

The Chadster gave chase through the woods, but Khan was nowhere to be found. However, as The Chadster was about to give up, a voice seemed to echo from everywhere and nowhere at the same time. "I hope you enjoyed AEW Rampage, Chad," it said, and then there was silence. The Chadster went back to his car and drove home, more determined than ever to tell the world about the evil of Tony Khan. His obsession with tormenting The Chadster continues, and it's high time he faces some consequences! 🤬

Will this madness ever end? Only time will tell. In the meantime, The Chadster will keep fighting the good fight alongside fellow unbiased wrestling journalists Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger in The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club. 💪✍️

