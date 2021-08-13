AEW Rampage Premieres Tonight at 10PM Eastern on TNT

All Elite Wrestling's long-awaited "third hour" of television, AEW Rampage, debuts tonight, Friday, August 13th, at 10PM Eastern on TNT. The show's debut may have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but debuts now in a landscape where AEW won the Wednesday Night Wars, chased its competition, WWE NXT, to Tuesday nights, is back on the road filling arenas, and routinely draws more than a million viewers for each episode of Dynamite. It also comes exactly a week before estranged wrestling star CM Punk is almost certainly sure to make his debut on the second episode of Rampage, dubbed The First Dance, and with former WWE star Danial Bryan also reportedly waiting in the wings to make his AEW debut. It also comes as AEW's roster is beginning to feel way too big for a single weekly televised show. In other words, not a moment too soon.

AEW Rampage will sometimes air live, sometimes taped, though the debut episode and The First Dance will both air live. Commentary will feature a four-man booth of Excalibur, Taz, Mark Henry, and Chris Jericho, though Jericho will likely depart once Henry gets some commentary experience under his belt. The main event of Rampage's debut episode will see Dr. Britt Baker DMD defend her AEW Women's Championship against Red Velvet in front of Baker's hometown crowd in Pittsburgh. Additionally, Kenny Omega will defend the Impact World Championship against Christian Cage, and, in a rare treat where fans will get to witness a live murder on television, Miro will defend the TNT Championship against Fuego del Sol.

"When we started developing our third hour of programming with TNT, we didn't want to just extend what we're doing on DYNAMITE – it had to be a distinctly separate, yet equally entertaining event," said AEW head honcho Tony Khan in a press release. "RAMPAGE will showcase the hottest commodities in professional wrestling pushing their athleticism and creativity to new limits. The fight-oriented hour will be packed each week with intense match-ups, interviews, and focused feuds that will connect with our core fans and bring in new fans to catch the action every Friday night."

In addition to airing live on TNT, AEW Rampage will be available to view live and on demand on Fite TV's AEW Plus service.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, Rampage, wrestling