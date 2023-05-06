AEW Rampage Review: WWE's Supremacy Challenged on Backlash Weekend The Chadster dives into AEW Rampage's audacity during WWE Backlash weekend! 🤦 Unfair! Check out this unbiased review! 🤼‍♂️💔

Hey there, fellow true wrestling fans and supporters of WWE! 😃 The Chadster is back with another absolutely unbiased recap of last night's AEW Rampage. But first, can you believe the nerve of AEW scheduling their show during the same weekend as WWE's ultra-important Backlash PPV? And they ran the show early, ahead of Smackdown last night, in an attempt to upstage WWE. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. But don't worry, WWE loyalists, because our beloved and superior company cannot be upstaged!

On AEW Rampage, the show had to kick off with a six-man tag match featuring El Hijo del Vikingo & the Lucha Bros vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo. 😒 Ugh, can we talk about how much of a blatant ripoff this is of WWE's tag team masterpieces? Anyway, after some high-flying action that The Chadster won't even bother to discuss, the Lucha Bros. & El Hijo del Vikingo emerged victorious. Yawn. 😑

After that, Jade Cargill disrespectfully squashed poor Gia Scott under a minute! AEW seriously needs to take some lessons from WWE on how to properly book matches. 🙄

Here's something The Chadster knows you won't be excited about, another match. Mark Briscoe faced Preston Vance, with Briscoe coming out as the winner. The Chadster can't help but feel like AEW is trying to cheese him off on purpose with these matches. How dare they!

Now, for the grand finale – The Firm Deletion. 🙄 In what seems like a desperate attempt by AEW to one-up WWE's cinematic masterpieces, Team Hardy faced The Firm in a chaotic brawl happening on Matt Hardy's compound. *Yawn!* 😴 Can AEW think of anything original at this point? At the end of the night, Team Hardy miraculously clinched victory. ⚠️ Spoiler alert: no one cares. ⚠️

If you need to wash the taste of AEW's AEW Rampage atrocity out of your mouth, make sure to check out The Chadster's excellent coverage of WWE Backlash, which airs tonight at 8 PM Eastern! 😎 Stay strong, wrestling fans, and remember: WWE Forever! 🤼‍♂️🏆