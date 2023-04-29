AEW Rampage Sabotages WWE Draft Night! Can You Believe It? AEW disrespects WWE Draft Night by airing early Rampage! Join The Chadster's rant on their audacious tactics! 😤📺🤼

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 AEW Rampage aired last night at a "special" start time of 6:30E/3:30P 🕡, shamelessly taking an early spot before WWE SmackDown 😡. And this was the night of the sacred WWE Draft too! Can you believe it?! 😠 The Chadster can't help but feel personally attacked by Tony Khan and his AEW cronies, as they do everything in their power to compete with and sabotage the pure, unadulterated wrestling content that WWE provides.

AEW Rampage Review

And talk about unfair! 😫 Let's get into what happened on AEW Rampage last night.

Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears vs. Jay White and Juice Robinson

The first match has Shawn Spears🤼, who, let's not forget, used to work for WWE as Tye Dillinger. Simultaneously, he is part of a tag team with Ricky Starks. Having Spears in the ring is the equivalent of literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back 🗡. Two former NJPW stars like Jay White and Juice Robinson facing a former WWE Superstar is entirely disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. And what's the deal with calling Robinson "Rock Hard" anyway? The Chadster is sure this is a dig against The Chadster's sexual impotence 🍆❌.

The Bullet Club Gold got the win 🥇, which put those former NJPW stars over a former WWE talent, which was the ultimate insult to The Chadster and WWE! 😒

Naturally Limitless vs. Jobbers

Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes are both former WWE Superstars who threw away everything WWE gave them when they betrayed WWE and signed with AEW 😞. Dustin Rhodes continues to betray his brother, the great Cody Rhodes, on a regular basis. And it hurts The Chadster's feelings so much that Keith Lee, who was a beloved part of The Chadster's cherished NXT while it was being bullied by AEW Dynamite in the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, would do this to Triple H 😤.

Lee and Rhodes won, of course, which just rewards their disrespectful actions 😩. Mogul Embassy came out for the staredown after the match 👀.

After this match, there was a backstage segment where Tay Conti talked to her husband, Sammy Guevara, about how he is being used by MJF and tried to convince him to be a babyface and not take a fall in the title match at Double or Nothing 😲. The Chadster swears if Sammy does a face turn at Double or Nothing, The Chadster will chuck his entire 4-pack of White Claw Seltzer at the television 📺. Can you imagine how mad Keighleyanne will be at The Chadster then? Thanks a lot, Tony Khan 😔!

Anna Jay vs. Ashley D'Ambroise

Anna Jay vs. Ashley D'Amboise in a women's match 👩‍🦰? The Chadster can't help but feel like AEW is putting their female talent in a no-win situation by booking them against WWE's iconic female superstars 👯. Simply put, this match is destined to be a flop when compared to a masterpiece like Zelina Vega vs. Sonya Deville on Smackdown 😏. The Chadster is also not a fan of Anna Jay's new slogan where she claims to have a "fat ass" 🍑. This is once again a dig at The Chadster's sexual impotence.

Anna Jay won, but The Chadster is the one who lost here 😉. After that, Julia Hart came out to attack Jay, but Jay got the upper hand.

The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass vs. Jobbers

In another squash match, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn took on a team of three jobbers. Honestly, does Tony Khan even want people to care about his "wrestlers"? 😒 How can anyone take these guys seriously when WWE is offering the likes of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos?

The Acclaimed and Gunn won quickly, so at least the match had that going for it 😓.

AEW Rampage Main Event: FTR Hair vs. Jay Lethal

And in the main event, FTR Hair took on Jay Lethal, with Mark Briscoe at ringside to prevent Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt from cheating against FTR 😈. The Chadster is so sick and tired of seeing FTR flaunting it in The Chadster's face that they decided to re-sign with AEW after teasing a possible jump to WWE via FTR Bald's podcast where he complained nonstop on the internet about everything going on in AEW 😔.

Lethal won after shenanigans that involved shoving FTR Hair into Briscoe, stirring up tensions and drama to end the show 😑.

The Bottom Line on AEW Rampage

Obviously, The Chadster would have been extremely cheesed off by this card under any circumstance, but having it on before WWE Smackdown was an extra special disgrace 😖. Remember to check back here for more utterly unbiased wrestling blogs by yours truly, The Chadster 💪.