Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, wrestling

AEW Rampage: The Bottom Bread in a WWE Smackdown Sandwich

AEW Rampage strikes again: The Chadster breaks down why tonight's bullying show should never be allowed to happen! 😠 Auugh man!

Hey there folks, it's The Chadster here once again, coming at ya loud and fast with all the details you need to know, and probably wish you didn't, about that dreaded AEW Rampage. 😒

Let's get started, shall we? On this week's episode of AEW Rampage, AEW's billionaire owner, and The Chadster's personal tormentor, Tony Khan, has pulled out his pop culture pandering playbook to plan yet another bloodbath. This time, it's the return of the Royal Rampage. 😠

Moving on, Kris Statlander, will be going toe-to-toe with Marina Shafir in a TBS Championship defense. The Chadster can't help but roll his eyes at the thought of even more of this 'anything goes' approach from AEW. We've got a Trios Action match too, which The Chadster supposes is Tony Khan's attempt at more 'stylistic variety', which The Chadster had enough of on Wednesday with Blood and Guts. Honestly, it's so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😔

And Auughh man! So unfair! 💔 AEW's stable that makes a complete mockery of the respected profession of unbiased wrestling journalism, QTV, will take on The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass in trios action. They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😠 Why would anyone want to watch wrestlers scissor each other? That's not what wrestling is all about.

And here's the icing on the cake. Not content with just ruining The Chadster's night, your life, and the entire wrestling industry with just AEW, Khan's also running a Ring of Honor in a PPV tonight, directly competing with The Chadster's beloved WWE Smackdown. So much for wanting to co-exist peacefully with WWE. Talk about literally stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back. 😠

Anyway, if you absolutely must, you can watch this train wreck on TNT at 10:00pm ET/9:00pm CT or on AEWPlus.com for international folks. But really, The Chadster would suggest a Smash Mouth album and a can of White Claw instead. Better yet, take a ride in a Mazda Miata and get some joy in your life. 🚗🎵

Remember folks, The Chadster isn't one to tell you what to do. But if you love real, controlled, and respectful wrestling as much as The Chadster does, WWE is where it's at. So, until next time, keep it real. 💪

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!