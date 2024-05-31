Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Tries to Trick Viewers with Early Start Time Tonight

😡 The Chadster EXPOSES AEW Rampage's PATHETIC attempts to compete with WWE with a SHOCKING early start time! 🚨 Plus, an apology for The Bradster's BIASED review of Dynamite! 😤

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 The Chadster has something to get off his chest before he talks about tonight's sure-to-be-awful episode of AEW Rampage. The Chadster is supposed to be everyone's go-to wrestling journalist for totally unbiased coverage of the wrestling world, but he was unable to get his weekly review of AEW Dynamite published on time this week due to a totally unforeseen incident involving a case of White Claw. 🍺🤦‍♂️ The Chadster was just trying to unwind after watching that dreadful show, and before he realized it, he had shotgunned a whole case of delicious mango flavored seltzer and passed out on the floor! 😵 Tony Khan, this is all your fault for putting on such a stressful show every week! 😤

But it gets worse! Who stepped up to fill in for The Chadster this week? None other than The Chadster's own brother, Brad McMahon, otherwise known as The Bradster! Can you believe it?! 😲 The Bradster published a totally biased review of AEW Dynamite, praising the show like it was the greatest thing since sliced bread! 🍞 Well, The Chadster is here to set the record straight and apologize for his brother's complete lack of journalistic integrity. 🙏 You can always count on The Chadster to give you the truth about Tony Khan's vanity promotion! 😇

And speaking of that, let's talk about tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. 🙄 Tony Khan is once again trying to cheese off The Chadster by putting on a show that he thinks will compete with the glorious WWE SmackDown. 😂 Well, The Chadster is here to tell you that it's just not going to happen! 😤

AEW Rampage Preview for Tonight 🤢🤮😡

First up, we have a TNT Championship Ladder Match Qualifier between Konosuke Takeshita and Penta El Zero Miedo. 🙄 Tony Khan is already making a mockery of the TNT Championship by stripping it from Adam Copeland due to injury and putting it up for grabs in a ladder match. 🤦‍♂️ This is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡 The Chadster doesn't care who wins this match because neither of these guys could hold a candle to the true greats like John Cena or Roman Reigns. 💪

Next up, we have an Eliminator Match between AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm and Viva Van. 🙄 Tony Khan is just trying to make his women's division look like it can compete with the WWE's, but it's just not going to happen. 😂 Toni Storm may be the champion, but she's no Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch. 👸 And who the heck is Viva Van?! 🤷‍♂️ Tony Khan is just throwing random people out there and hoping something sticks. 😒

Then we have a singles match between Isiah Kassidy and Rey Fenix. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't even know where to start with this one. 🤦‍♂️ Isiah Kassidy is just a pale imitation of better high-flying wrestlers that work for a real wrestling company, WWE, and Rey Fenix is just a spot monkey who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡 This match is going to be a complete disaster, and The Chadster can't wait to see it fail. 😏

And finally, we have singles matches featuring Kyle O'Reilly and Satnam Singh. 🙄 Kyle O'Reilly literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by leaving WWE for AEW, and Satnam Singh is just a gimmick that Tony Khan is using to try to appeal to people who like giants. 😒 Well, guess what Tony Khan? It's not going to work! 😡 The WWE has a massive audience because they put on a quality product, not because of cheap gimmicks like this. 😤

Well folks, there you have it. Another episode of AEW Rampage that is sure to be a complete and utter disaster. 💩 The Chadster just doesn't understand how Tony Khan can keep putting on these shows and think that he's actually competing with the WWE. 😂 It's like trying to compare a little league team to the Pittsburgh Pirates. 🤣 Tony Khan, please just give up already and admit that you'll never be able to touch the glory of WWE. 🙏

And don't forget, AEW Rampage has a special start time tonight of 6:30 PM instead of the usual 10:00 PM. Tony Khan is trying to trick you into tuning in by accident! Don't fall for it! 🚨 The Chadster will be boycotting this episode and encourages all of his loyal readers to do the same. 😤 Together, we can send a message to Tony Khan that we're not going to stand for his cheap tactics and second-rate wrestling product. 💪

So until next time, this is The Chadster signing off. Keep it tight, and always remember that WWE is the only wrestling that matters! 😎👍

