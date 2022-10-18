AEW Reignites Ratings Wars with Tuesday Night Dynamite Tonight

Auughh man! So unfair! If there is one thing The Chadster loves more than anything else, it's WWE NXT. No, wait! The Chadster also loves his wife, Keighleyanne. So it goes NXT and then Keighleyanne. Actually, The Chadster forgot about WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown. So it goes NXT,Raw,Smackdown, and Keighleyanne as the top four things The Chadster cares about in life. So as you can imagine, Tuesday nights should be sacred for The Chadster as he prepares to enjoy his beloved NXT. Well, not tonight, because AEW is invading Tuesday nights with a special episode of AEW Dynamite!

It's bad enough that AEW bullied NXT off Wednesday nights during the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars, but now billionaire playboy Tony Khan isn't happy with how he's already RUINED THE CHADSTER'S LIFE and wants to compete with NXT on Tuesday, which The Chadster finds to be just so dang disrespectful.

The Chadster is so upset that AEW is invading his Tuesday night NXT time that he can't even enjoy his beloved NXT. All he can think about is how Tony Khan is out to get him and ruin his life. The Chadster can't help but wonder if Tony Khan has become bored with the fact that he's caused The Chadster to have marital issues with Keighleyanne, the fourth most important thing in his life, and wants to take things ever further. It's just all so unfair!

Furthermore, The Chadster suspects that Tony Khan is doing this out of pure jealousy because The Chadster is such a big fan of NXT. What, does Tony Khan not have enough fans of his own? He has to try to begrudge The Chadster being NXT's number one fan?! That's just messed up! The Chadster doesn't know what he's going to do about this AEW Dynamite show invading his Tuesday night NXT time, but one thing's for sure: with all of this going on, there is no way The Chadster will be able to keep tabs on whether or not Keighleyanne is texting with that guy Gary. Again!

Why, Tony Khan?! The Chadster doesn't have billions of dollars. The Chadster doesn't own multiple sports teams or his own professional wrestling company. The Chadster is just a simple, unbiased wrestling journalist trying to make a living and support his White Claw Seltzer habit. Why are you doing this to The Chadster?!

So unfair! The Chadster was really looking forward to tonight's episode of NXT. It was going to be a special two-hour episode with a lot of hype surrounding it. The Chadster was really looking forward to seeing what NXT had in store for its fans. But now, all of that hype has been killed by Dynamite airing at the same time. Tony Khan right now is probably sitting in his billionaire mansion, laughing at The Chadster as The Chadster is forced to choose between doing his job and reporting on Dynamite, or following his number one passion in life and watching NXT. It makes The Chadster just so cheesed off!

Anyway, here's the lineup of matches happening tonight on Dynamite. Tony Khan sent The Chadster all these pics unsolicited just to rub salt in The Chadster's wounds. Dynamite airs at 8/7C tonight on TBS, but if you care about The Chadster at all, you won't watch it.

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, wrestling