AEW Revolution 2023 PPV Preview: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch The Chadster is known for his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism, but can he remain objective in this preview of AEW Revolution? Of course he can!

The day The Chadster has been dreading for so long is finally here. AEW Revolution is on PPV tonight, less than a month away from The Cahdster's beloved WrestleMania. What does Tony Khan have in store, and how will it RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE?! The Chadster has been asked by his bosses here at Bleeding Cool to put together this preview of the show because, as everyone knows, The Chadster is one of the very few truly unbiased journalists in the wrestling business, alongside Ariel Helwani and Ryan Satin. So, keeping in mind The Chadster's penchant for objective journalism, here is everything you need to know about the worst wrestling show on the face of the planet: AEW Revolution.

AEW Revolution Full Card

Tony Khan has put together a card with eight matches for AEW Revolution, none of which should exist. This whole PPV is an affront to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has ever done for it, but that's just the sort of thing The Chadster has come to expect from Tony Khan, who is totally obsessed with The Chadster and will do anything he can to make The Chadster miserable. The Chadster has teamed up with Bleeding Cool video games editor Gavin Sheehan to provide predictions for the matches, so The Chadster will tell you what Gavin thought and whether or not The Chadster thinks Gavin's opinions are biased.

First, Gavin's take on AEW Revolution itself:

Revolution feels like a PPV thrown together during the NFL playoffs, when the Jaguars were more important than wrestling. We got a couple good stories and the rest were jotted down on a legal pad during the plane ride back from Kansas City. It feels thrown together because it probably was thrown together.

That was a very good, unbiased start from Gavin. Now, The Chadster will run though the card.

Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho

The story so far: Ricky Starks has been feuding with Chris Jericho because Jericho is a traitor to WWE who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when he signed with AEW and continues to disrespect the wrestling business every day by putting over young stars in AEW, thereby transferring the prestige he was given by WWE when he worked for them. Jericho was the first AEW Champion and a big reason for the company's success, for which The Chadster will never be able to forgive him. Starks is a popular, homegrown AEW star, which is the last thing this industry needs. The Chadster is guessing that Starks will get the win over Jericho at AEW Revolution, causing The Chadster to throw his White Claw seltzer at the television and then ask his wife, Keighleyanne, to clean it up. The rub that Starks will get from beating one of the last working wrestling legends from the 1990s will be huge, and totally squandered on a non-WWE talent.

But what did Gavin have to say?

Ricky Starks goes over on Jericho, because what does either man gain by Jericho winning? Unless someone new comes to ruin Ricky's life, because we haven't seen a big signing in a while!

No, Gavin! How could suggest that Tony Khan sign another new AEW star?! Are you in cahoots with Tony Khan?! How much is he paying you?!

Jungle Man Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage – The Final Burial

The story so far: when Christian Cage joined AEW, he became a mentor to the team of Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. But Cage turned on Jungle Boy, and took him out of action with a Conchairto before promptly taking six months off to heal an injury. Finally, at AEW Revolution, Jungle Boy, who has now become a Jungle Man, gets his chance at revenge. But when will The Chadster have revenge for Christian Cage disrespecting the wrestling business by leaving WWE to continue his career in the ring when Vince McMahon clearly decided that Christian shouldn't be allowed to wrestle any more. Not only that, but now Jungle Man has blatantly stolen The Undertaker's signature match — well, the other one that Darby Allin hasn't stolen — making this a buried alive match. If anything is to get buried, The Chadster wishes it would be AEW and the idea of ever competing with WWE again, but The Chadster feels it's more likely that Jungle Man will get the win and that The Chadster's wife will inexplicably pay extra close attention to the TV during this match, which will only further cheese The Chadster off.

What does Gavin think?

Jungle Boy finally gets the win over Christian Cage because… where else is this gonna go? We finally see a conchairto, it gets emotional, some crying, maybe "I loved you" before a big finish. Let's get a belt on Jack in three months.

Dang it, Gavin! The last thing Jungle Man needs is to advance even further in his career by holding a singles belt! What are you trying to do to The Chadster?

Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Adam Page – Texas Death Match

The story so far: not only did Hangman Adam Page fail to defeat Jon Moxley when they fought last year, but he suffered a concussion in the process. In The Chadster's opinion, Page should have probably quit wrestling then and there, or at least until his AEW contract is up and he can go to WWE. Instead, he came back and got revenge on Moxley in a follow-up match. But Moxley won the next match after that. Now, they will settle things once and for all in a Texas Death Match at AEW Revolution. The Chadster is really dreading this match because it has the potential to push Page to the next level, which is the last thing AEW needs. Jon Moxley has been the MVP of AEW since day one, which is so disrespectful to WWE, and The Chadster can't understand why Moxley would want to be in AEW putting over Hangman Adam Page in this match rather than in WWE where he could be putting over someone like Otis or Baron Corbin instead, but obviously Jon Moxley doesn't understand the first thing about the wrestling business.

The Chadster wonders what Gavin is thinking for this match.

Blood… blood… blood… get the mop… more blood. So much blood it'll be a floor hazard. Hangman wins and climbs back into the title hunt, give Moxley his fucking fishing trip!

Yes, The Chadster does agree that Moxley should take a vacation for a year or two. But the last thing The Chadster wants is for Hangman Adam Page to get back in the title picture. The Chadster is starting to think that Gavin might be on Tony Khan's payroll. Shame on you, Gavin.

House of Black vs. The Elite (c) – AEW World Trios Championship Match

The story so far: when CM Punk heroically tried to destroy AEW after All Out last year, The Elite fought Punk and drove him away from AEW. Then they came back and won the Trios Championship again, which The Chadster thought was just so unfair. As co-founders of AEW, The Elite represent everything that's wrong with the wrestling business, so The Chadster could never tolerate them winning here. House of Black, on the other hand, features two disgruntled former WWE stars who left for AEW, only to find that the grass isn't always greener on the other side, no matter how much money Tony Khan spends on fertilizer. Malakai Black wanted to return to WWE but Tony Khan wouldn't let him because he's a big bully. Instead, House of Black fights for WWE's honor at AEW Revolution, and The Chadster is hoping that they win. But he also hopes they lose for betraying WWE in the first place.

Gavin says:

House of Black wins the trios titles, just in case Kenny and the Bucks decide this is the only chance to go play in WWE's sandbox.

Oh no! The Chadster hadn't thought about that! The last thing The Chadster wants to see is traitors like The Elite in WWE… unless Vince McMahon wants them there, because The Chadster would never disagree with anything that Vince McMahon, who practically invented pro wrestling, thinks. But the worst thing would be that if The Elite goes to WWE, that would clear CM Punk to return to AEW, which would be the worst case scenario for The Chadster because CM Punk actually draws ratings.

Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe (c) – TNT Championship Match

The story so far: Samoa Joe had a perfectly good job being out on constant injury leave in WWE, so The Chadster simply doesn't understand why he wanted to sign with AEW and ROH. Wardlow, on the other hand, received a big push from AEW leading up to his match with MJF at Double or Nothing last year, but has cooled down a lot since then and seemingly been involved in a feud with Samoa Joe over the TNT Championship ever since. At AEW Revolution, they will settle things once and for all, and The Chadster is terrified that Tony Khan could be planning a double whammy for this one: Wardlow wins back the TNT Championship, regaining his stature as a top babyface in AEW, while Samoa Joe loses but is able to go to ROH with the ROH Television Championship and help lead that brand. Then, Tony Khan will have stars on both brands with which to compete with The Chadster's beloved WWE, which is just so unfair. Auughh man!

For some reason (which The Chadster assumes is that Tony Khan is paying him lots of money), Gavin seems to actually want this to happen:

Wardlow takes the TNT title back while Joe goes to ROH for a while. If Wardlow loses, his comeback is dead in the water.

Why, Gavin?! Why are you doing this to The Chadster?! Do you want The Chadster to remain sexually impotent forever?!

Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Orange Cassidy & Danhausen vs. The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns (c) – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The story so far: The Acclaimed, the most popular tag team in AEW, lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a surprise upset by The Gunns on AEW Dynamite a few weeks ago. AEW set up two battle royales to name two more competitors to join The Acclaimed's rematch in a fatal four-way way at AEW Revolution. Here's where The Chadster, for once, agreed with Tony Khan's booking. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal won the first battle royale, and Orange Cassidy and Danhausen won the second. Nobody expected either of these teams to win because they were hoping for an FTR return, and there's nothing The Chadster loves more than seeing AEW fans confused and disappointed. Unfortunately, The Chadster is guessing that The Gunns will win this match, only for FTR to return at the end. That would be so heartbreaking to The Chadster, who has really enjoyed the podcasting and twitter antics of Bald from FTR, who is always very critical of AEW.

Gavin's thoughts?

The Gunns beat everyone else because they claim their the greatest tag team ever, and that needs to conclude with an FTR rematch. Shenanigans will happen involving a guitar, a curse, some cutting lines from a rap, and then a rollup with the tights for the win.

Even though The Chadster also feels this will be the outcome, The Chadster is still mad at Gavin for saying it. Dang you, Gavin! The Chadster hates video games!

Ruby Soho vs. Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter (c) – AEW Women's World Championship Match

The story so far: Ruby Soho literally stabbed VinceMcMahon right in the back when she left WWE and joined AEW. Saraya literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back when she gave up her career as a WWE ambassador to return to the ring in AEW. Jamie Hayter literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when she signed a contract with AEW in the first place, refusing to pay her dues in AEW, and then went on to get over organically and force AEW to put the title on her. The Chadster was always proud of the fact that WWE had a better women's division than AEW when AEW first started, but thanks to women like these three, AEW's women's division has grown by leaps and bounds, which is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything that Vince McMahon has ever done for it. When all three collide at AEW Revolution, it's going to be a match for the ages, which cheese The Chadster off so badly. No matter who wins, The Chadster will lose, but The Chadster is guessing that Ruby Soho, who has seemed like the main character in this feud, is the one to win it.

But what about Gavin?

Hayter wins and retains her title. Because if she doesn't, you're killing some epic matches while she's red hot between Britt Baker, Thunder Rosa, and maybe Mercedes Mone when Forbidden Door happens. Any other outcome makes no sense.

Disgusting! Only a complete AEW shill would be happy about AEW teaming up with NJPW to bully WWE some more. Mercedes Mone simply doesn't belong in a wrestling ring if it isn't owned by WWE, and for Gavin to suggest this shows that he is every bit as obsessed with The Chadster as Tony Khan is! Auughh man! So unfair!

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c) – AEW World Championship Iron Man Match

The story so far: Bryan Danielson left a cushy job in AEW where he could have had the honor of being on the creative team to go to AEW and wrestle. MJF is one of the biggest rising stars in the business and the AEW World Champion. He's also the opposite of Danielson because he's been dreaming about signing a WWE contract in 2024. The Chadster hates MJF and thinks he's the worst wrestler in the world, but that would change if he did sign with WWE. The Chadster doesn't to get his hopes up though. At AEW Revolution, MJF will defend his championship against Bryan Danielson in a 1-hour iron man match. Danielson had to go through a lot of opponents to get here, and he's an all-time great who would bring prestige to the AEW World Championship if he wins, or lend more credibility to MJF if he loses. Either way, at AEW Revolution, the AEW fans will win in what is sure to be an exciting, crowd-pleasing wrestling match. Danielson is one of the best in-ring competitors of all time, and MJF always steps up in the ring. It's a complete nightmare for The Chadster.

For (thankfully) the last time, let's hear what Gavin has to say:

MJF gets the win over Danielson after kicking his head in so much, the ref ends the Ironman Match early since Bryan can't even stand or respond. Someone's gonna come out at the end. Let's say… Adam Cole.

Of course an AEW shill like Gavin would look beyond AEW Revolution to MJF's next challenger. The Chadster is just so sorry he ever agreed to team up with Gavin for this preview.

How to Watch AEW Revolution

From AEW's website:

The REVOLUTION 2023: ZERO HOUR begins Sunday at 7pm ET/6pm CT on the official AEW YouTube channel, with the REVOLUTION 2023 event beginning at 8pm ET/7pm CT live on pay-per-view! The extravaganza can be seen via Bleacher Report, PPV.com, DAZN(www.dazn.com), traditional PPV providers, and in select locations around the United States courtesy of Joe Hand Promotions.

But if you care about The Chadster at all, you will just skip this PPV entirely.

Bleeding Cool's AEW Revolution Coverage

The Chadster has been tasked with bringing the readers of Bleeding Cool live results and analysis from AEW Revolution, which is just so unfair because everybody knows that The Chadster is a victim of a long-term bullying campaign by AEW, which targets The Chadster personally by providing an alternative to WWE. The Chadster's bosses, who are in league with Tony Khan and enjoy watching The Chadster suffer, have teamed up with him to make The Chadster's life even more miserable. But The Chadster, who is known for his commitment to unbiased wrestling journalism, will not be intimidated. The Chadster will provide completely objective coverage of the worst PPV to ever take place, and you can follow along right here.