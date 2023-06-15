Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Unfairly Steals Spotlight with 2 Title Matches for Forbidden Door

Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster intensifies, using two title matches at Forbidden Door to hurt WWE! 😤 Unbiased reveal inside!

Auughh man! 😫 Welcome to another one of The Chadster's reports, where unbiased truth reigns supreme! Tonight, The Chadster is going to talk about two world title matches announced for Forbidden Door on AEW Dynamite last night. Tony Khan must really have it out for The Chadster, because he just keeps piling on the reasons for people to watch AEW over WWE, and it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

So, what happened on AEW Dynamite? 🧨 Well, Hiroshi Tanahashi had a message for MJF challenging him to a title match at Forbidden Door. Then, backstage, Renee Paquette confirmed that the match was going to happen. To make matters even worse (or in Tony Khan's twisted mind, better), SANADA, who's the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, issued an open challenge for Forbidden Door on June 25th! Enter JungleHOOK ("Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and FTW Champ HOOK), with Jack Perry bravely accepting SANADA's challenge. Loyal friend that he is, HOOK gave Jack Perry his full support, sealing it with a fist bump. 😒

Now as to what The Chadster thinks of all this, that collaboration between AEW and NJPW to bring Forbidden Door is nothing more than international collusion against WWE. It's classic bullying with two wrestling promotions teaming up to bully one, WWE. Adding two title matches is just insult to injury. It's just so unfair! 😡 Tony Khan and his newfound buddies at NJPW must think they're all hot stuff, but The Chadster sees through their underhanded tactics. This whole affair is seriously cheesing The Chadster off, and it's a slap in the face to longtime WWE fans everywhere. How dare they! 😤

As if that wasn't enough, The Chadster has been dealing with something really, really weird lately. The Chadster has started receiving strange packages in the mail containing only AEW merch and a mysterious note signed, "TK" 😨. What's worse is that this merchandise is absolutely unwanted and unwarranted. The Chadster is a loyal WWE fan, dang it! If Tony Khan is indeed behind this sneaky little scheme, he not only owes The Chadster reparations for emotional distress 😭 but also compensation for these unwanted and offensive packages 📬! Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster has truly reached a horrifying new level.



To wrap this all up, The Chadster insists that you continue reading for more coverage of last night's AEW Dynamite and the anguish Tony Khan is causing true wrestling fans by sullying the industry The Chadster loves with his disrespectful business practices.

