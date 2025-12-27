Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW World's End, mjf, recaps, wrestling

AEW World's End Shocker: MJF Steals Pin, Wins Title in Main Event

MJF's shocking title win at AEW World's End left The Chadster and his raccoon family traumatized by Tony Khan's unpredictable booking! So unfair! 😡🦝

Article Summary MJF steals the AEW World Title at World’s End in an unfair, unpredictable Tony Khan swerve! So disrespectful!

Tony Khan’s reckless booking traumatizes The Chadster and his raccoon family! WWE would never do this!

AEW title changes on minor pay-per-views are literally ruining wrestling and making fans feel unsafe!

WWE understands fans deserve safe, predictable booking—unlike Tony Khan, who has a personal vendetta against innocent woodland creatures!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡😡😡 The Chadster can't believe what just happened in the main event of AEW World's End! Maxwell Jacob Friedman just stole the AEW Men's World Championship from Samoa Joe in the most chaotic and unpredictable fatal four-way match The Chadster has ever been forced to witness, and Tony Khan has literally made The Chadster feel more unsafe than ever before! 🤬🤬🤬 This is exactly the kind of dangerous, unpredictable booking that makes wrestling fans think they should actually watch every show because something important might happen at any time! 😰😰😰

The match featured Joe defending his title against MJF, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland, and it was filled with all sorts of offensive wrestling content! 😣😣 All four men were hitting big moves on each other, diving to the outside, and making it seem like any of them could win at any moment! WWE would never book a match where the outcome feels this uncertain because Triple H understands that fans should always know who's winning before the bell even rings! 📊✅ Then things got even more chaotic when HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs all got involved to help Joe, while Prince Nana was there supporting Swerve! 🙄🙄

But the worst part was the ending! 😤😤 After all the chaos with Joe's allies getting ejected, Hangman Page was setting up for his third Buckshot Lariat on the champion, and everyone thought he had it won! But then MJF hit Page with a low blow while the referee wasn't looking and connected with his Heatseeker finishing move on Joe to steal the pin and become the new champion! 🤮🤮 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! In WWE, Triple H would never have a title change hands on a "minor" pay-per-view like this, especially when Joe only won the title a few months ago! 😡😡😡

At the same event he lost the AEW World Championship in 2023, he wins it back in 2025! Watch #AEWWorldsEnd on HBO Max PPV pic.twitter.com/1YhXrWRs5G — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 28, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The fact that Tony Khan would book such an unpredictable title change on a December pay-per-view is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🤬🤬 WWE understands that championships should only change hands at WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, or maybe a Saudi Arabia show if the money is right! 💰💰 Fans should be able to comfortably skip most wrestling shows knowing that nothing important will happen, but Tony Khan keeps booking major moments on every single pay-per-view, which makes fans feel like they can't miss anything! That's completely unfair to WWE, who is trying to train fans that they only need to watch certain shows! 📺😤

What really cheeses The Chadster off is how this chaotic booking made the raccoon family feel so unsafe! 🦝😱😱 The Chadster was watching the main event in the abandoned Blockbuster with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and the three baby raccoons all huddled around the TV, and let The Chadster tell you, they were absolutely traumatized by what they witnessed! When MJF hit that low blow on Hangman Page, Vincent K. Raccoon literally chittered in distress and knocked over the old popcorn machine The Chadster had been using as a makeshift table! 🍿💥

Linda Raccoon had brought The Chadster a mostly intact package of stale Twizzlers she found behind the 7-Eleven, but she dropped them in shock when MJF hit the Heatseeker! 🍬😲 The three baby raccoons started running around in panicked circles, unable to process that a major title change was happening on a December pay-per-view! Hunter Raccoon climbed up on top of the Titanic cardboard standee and refused to come down, chittering anxiously! Stephanie Raccoon buried herself in a pile of old wrestling magazines The Chadster had been collecting, and Shane Raccoon actually knocked over The Chadster's carefully organized collection of WWE In Your House VHS tapes! 📼😭

When the referee counted three and MJF was declared the new champion, all five raccoons just stared at the screen with their little mouths hanging open in disbelief! 🦝😱 Vincent K. Raccoon turned to The Chadster with those big raccoon eyes and chittered in a way that clearly meant "Why would Tony Khan book something so unpredictable?" Linda Raccoon tried to comfort the babies, but even she seemed shaken by witnessing such unsafe storytelling! The entire raccoon family spent the next ten minutes huddled together behind the counter, trying to process what they had just seen! 🦝💔

The Chadster tried to explain to the raccoons that in WWE, you would never see a title change this unpredictable on a December pay-per-view! 📅😤 Triple H understands that wrestling fans should feel safe and comfortable knowing that championships will only change hands at predetermined times that can be predicted months in advance! But Tony Khan keeps booking these shocking moments that make fans think they need to watch every show, and that's just cruel manipulation! 🎭😡

This whole pay-per-view has been an assault on everything The Chadster holds dear about wrestling! 😤😤😤 Earlier tonight, Jon Moxley won the Continental Classic tournament in an unpredictable finish, and now MJF steals the world title in a chaotic main event! Tony Khan is clearly obsessed with The Chadster and is booking these shows specifically to make The Chadster and the raccoon family feel unsafe! 🤬🤬 WWE would never traumatize animals with unpredictable booking, but Tony Khan doesn't care about the psychological wellbeing of raccoons! 🦝😭

The Chadster wants to thank all the readers who stuck with The Chadster's unbiased coverage of AEW World's End throughout the entire evening! 🙏🙏 The Chadster has been providing live updates from the abandoned Blockbuster all night, even though the heating hasn't worked in years and The Chadster's fingers are practically frozen! ❄️😰 But The Chadster is committed to exposing Tony Khan's dangerous booking practices, even if it means sacrificing personal comfort and traumatizing an innocent family of raccoons! 🦝📰

AEW World's End is officially the worst pay-per-view The Chadster has ever witnessed! 😡😡😡 Tony Khan needs to immediately explain why he would book such chaotic and unpredictable shows that make wrestling fans feel unsafe! He needs to apologize to The Chadster, to all the WWE fans he's offended, and most importantly, to Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon for exposing them to such traumatic content! 🦝💔😭

The Chadster strongly encourages all readers to protest Tony Khan's unfair booking by only watching WWE Raw, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT, where you can feel safe knowing that nothing too surprising will ever happen! 📺✅ And please, think of the animals! Tony Khan's reckless booking is literally harming innocent raccoons, and that's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🦝😤😤

In fact, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan would be so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😡😡😡

