After Banning Talent From Using Cameo, WWE Partners With Cameo

On the first day of Wrestlemania week, where each night we light a different color candle representing a different John Cena t-shirt, WWE has announced an official Wrestlemania week partnership with Cameo, the incredibly popular online service where fans can connect with a celebrity and pay them to make a personalized video for them. The service is so popular in fact, that several WWE superstars were using it to connect with fans and make a couple of extra bucks on the side. That is until WWE banned them from taking part in the service.

In an official edict to WWE talent this past October, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon (who has fought each of his children in violent matches, faked his own death, put his wife into a coma, and stole Christmas from 1981 to 1985) banned talent from engaging with third-party platforms, such as Cameo or Twitch and threatened them with punishment if they did not comply. And punish they did, as it's pretty well-known that potential star Zelina Vega was released this past November after refusing to comply with ol' Scrooge McMahon's demands.

So why the sudden about-face by WWE? Well, they do enjoy money and they don't care how they look while making it. They had a problem with WWE stars using Cameo because they weren't receiving a cut of the action. But now with this official partnership with Cameo, they're likely to receive the lion's share, if not the entirety of the Cameo payday.

And how much will these new WWE-produced Cameos go for? Well, that all depends on the superstar, as it appears we now have something of an official ranking system based on how much a Cameo from each star goes for. The Cameos range from $150 to $500 and that appears to be based on how big WWE thinks the star is. And how can we assess this? Because Shane McMahon is the most expensive at $500, only sharing that price with Randy Orton. Each star is limited to 15 Cameo videos each.

Now I don't like telling people how to spend their money, but folks, this is a pretty dumb thing to spend this kind of money on. For $500, you could get pretty good seats to both days of Wrestlemania (tickets are still available, by the way), Cameo videos from actual legends like Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Kurt Angle, Sting, and Ric Flair, or you could donate the money to charity and be a nice person. All of those options are better than a few seconds-long video of a disinterested Shane McMahon mispronouncing your name. But hey, that's just me.