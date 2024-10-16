Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, WandaVision

Agatha All Along Episode 6 Clip: Billy Has Some Serious Trust Issues

Billy makes his feelings crystal clear in the following clip from Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along.

By now, we all know how last week's episode of Showrunner Jac Schaeffer's Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along ended. Before Billie Eilish's "You Should See Me in a Crown" began playing, "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power" (directed by Rachel Goldberg and written by Laura Monti) saw Teen (Joe Locke) confront Agatha (Hahn) over some seriously fatal stuff that went down, with the two getting into a nasty exchange. But Agatha crosses a line when she drops this on Teen: "You're so much like your mother." Well, you can imagine that wasn't taken too well – with Teen showing that he's got a whole lot of blue magic raging inside of him after all. The next thing we know, Agatha – and then Lilia (Patti LuPone) and Jen (Sasheer Zamata) – are left to drown in the sentient mud as Teen looks on, as a blue crown appears on his head – one with more than a striking resemblance to what his mother, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), aka Scarlet Witch, previously wore.

Since that big reveal, there have been two questions that viewers have been asking the most. How is Billy Maximoff back? What does Billy really want at the end of The Witches' Road? Here's a look at the preview clip that was released earlier today, with Billy making it clear that while he wants to finish the journey together, he will never, ever trust Agatha – and it might be a smart move on Agatha's part to stop thinking of Billy as being oh, so nice. Following that, we have the midseason trailer that was released earlier this week and background on how it all connects:

During WandaVision, we learn that Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard) were created by Wanda as part of the sitcom world Westview that she created – along with resurrecting Vision (Paul Bettany). With Billy, Wanda had a son whose powers were similar to hers – except Billy's magic was blue as compared to Wanda's red magic. Tommy and Billy were 13 years old when Wanda finally lifted the spell on Westview, resulting in the brothers and Vision disappearing. With Agatha All Along taking place three years after the original series, the timelines would seem to line up – and we've gotten clues along the way, like the reference to Teen being "originally" born in Eastview and that "a lot happened" to him when he was 13 years old (ages lining up). Could Teen/Billy be looking for a way to bring his mother back after things went really, really bad in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

