Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Chloe Bennet Shuts Down Secret Invasion Rumors

When it comes to upcoming Marvel Studios and Disney+ projects, the upcoming live-action Secret Invasion has been sitting near the top of our programming list for a while now. The series finds Samuel L. Jackson reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos from Captain Marvel, with the focus on the pair as they investigate a faction of Skrulls who've been living on Earth for years- and could be some familiar MCU faces viewers have grown to know and love. Reportedly, joining Jackson and Mendelsohn are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Chloe Bennet. Wait, what's that? You didn't know the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star was going to be reprising her role as Daisy Johnson for the new series? Well, neither did she. And from what Bennet had to say this week, there's a very good reason why she didn't know. It's not happening.

It's a rumor that's been building for some time, but it's also one that Bennet has tried to ignore. But based on her Instagram Stories video from earlier this week, the questions have built up to "hundreds of messages" a day to the point where Bennet needed to clarify that she was "not at all, even a little bit" involved with Secret Invasion (even admitting she wasn't exactly sure what "Secret Invasion" was. "I have avoided saying anything like this in general, on social media or whatever, because I thought maybe it would blow over, but it has not. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the 'Secret Invasion' Marvel thing," Bennet explained in her video post. "I honestly don't even know really what that is … I am only coming on here to say this because it has gotten to the point that every day I'm getting hundreds of messages about this … I'm now getting like approached in person. Today it was in the tampon aisle at Target … So I figured I would just clear the air."