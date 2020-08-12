Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Finale Preview: Daisy & Sousa Share a Moment

With Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. wrapping up its final mission after an impressive seven seasons with tonight's two-part, two-hour series finale "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For," we're taking a break from all of the kicks to our "farewell feels" from the cast and creative team to offer a preview for tonight's series-ender. Now that we think about it, this one has a bit of the "farewell feels" to it, too. But no matter what (even if it's only for a brief moment) we get a slice of "unexpected romance" between Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson and Enver Gjokaj's Sousa. Here's hoping this isn't one of those heartbreaking "calm before the storm" moments:

Here's your look back at the team of ordinary heroes who came together to fight the good fight… to defend the world and the universe without hesitations… and became a family of extraordinary heroes in the process. One last mission. One more time into the breach. Here's your look back at Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and a look ahead to "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For":

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 12/13 "The End is at Hand"/"What We're Fighting For": With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive. "The End is at Hand" was directed by Chris Cheramie and written by Jeffrey Bell. "What We're Fighting For" was directed by Kevin Tancharoen and written by Jed Whedon.

The ABC series stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Tamara Taylor, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, James Paxton, Stephen Bishop, Bill Cobbs, Enver Gjokaj, Joel Stoffer, Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, and Coy Stewart guest star in the two-hour finale.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, the series was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.