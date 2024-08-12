Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: ABC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., agents of shield, Marvel Studios, mcu

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Marvel Studios Exec Sees "Multiverse Saga" Fit

Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum had a very promising response when asked about Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and its place in the MCU.

If you're a fan of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., we can respect your frustration. While Netflix's Marvel series like Daredevil and The Punisher (and possibly more) continue to be blended into Marvel Studios' main MCU timeline, AOS still exists in this weird limbo place with question marks still surrounding what its rightful place is in the new MCU world order (despite the complication created during the finale of Hailee Steinfeld & Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye) and how much is actual canon. Speaking with Screen Rant while promoting Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha All Along, Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation, addressed the MCU status of the beloved series – one that Winderbaum has a fondness for, too.

"I think that 'Agents of 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' is a really great show, and there was a long time where some of the best reveals in that show were during the 'Winter Soldier' era where Hydra emerges, and you're like, 'Oh my gosh!' I remember that feeling, even knowing what was happening, just being a fan, [going] 'It really is connected!' I think that there is, in a crazy way; like you said, it does feel like it fits into The Multiverse Saga in an incredible way," Winderblaum shared. "I want to go down this road with you, you know I do, but we're just gonna take a deep breath for a second. Just know that I love that cast, I love Clark Gregg, and I love that show."

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Clark Gregg Takes Issue with Bob Iger

If you had a chance to check out what Disney CEO Bob Iger had to say to David Faber last summer during an edition of CNBC's Squawk Box, then you know that "The Mouse" took the blame for undercutting studios such as Marvel Studios for its big push to have the Disney+ streaming service overflowing with original content. "There have been some disappointments. We would have liked some of our more recent releases to perform better. It's reflective not as a problem from a personnel perspective, but I think in our zeal to basically grow our content significantly to serve mostly our streaming offerings, we ended up taxing our people way beyond — in terms of their time and their focus — way beyond where they had been," Iger explained during the interview. But it was Iger's part about Marvel Studios, specifically, that got the attention of folks like Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Clark Gregg – and not in a "feeling good & well-respected way."

"Marvel's a great example of that. They had not been in the TV business at any significant level. Not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of television series, and frankly, it diluted focus and attention. That is, I think, more of the cause than anything," Iger added – and we think you're getting a much clearer picture of what the issue is. Because to folks who've enjoyed any number of Marvel-related television series over the years, Iger's comment makes it sound like "Marvel TV" didn't exist until Disney+ existed. We grew up loving 1978's Bill Bixby & Lou Ferrigno-starring The Incredible Hulk, and we all know how beloved Netflix's Marvel series (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, etc.) are. And based on the reactions that we still get when we run anything related to ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it's safe to say that there's a fanbase out there just waiting for a revival of some kind. So when Gregg read Iger's comments, it was pretty easy to understand why Coulson's real-life counterpart would feel the need to hit Iger with a…

