AHS: Stevie Nicks – COVID-19 Response "A Real American Horror Story"

For a large chunk of this year, the world's suffered as the coronavirus pandemic raged around the globe- impacting millions on any number of personal and professional levels. As the rest of the world begins to open itself back up to a "new normal," the U.S. still finds itself mired in inaction as the number of confirmed cases and confirmed deaths continue to rise- with what seems to be no plan in sight. It's a situation that American Horror Story star, Fleetwood Mac member, and hall of fame singer Stevie Nicks knows all too well, as she relates in her recent journal entry.

In an entry that was posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Nicks addressed the rising death toll and how political the basic health practices of wearing a mask and social distancing have become. She also addressed recent studies showing the long-term health impact COVID-19 has on survivors, from micro-blood coughs to neurological problems. Nicks then brought her point home in a very real and heartbreaking way: "If I get it, I will probably never sing again. Put me on a ventilator and I will be hoarse for the rest of my life. I don't have much time… I am 72 years old."

For Nicks, the world around here is an eerie reminder of how art can not just reflect society but also foreshadow what's to come. "This is like the season of American Horror Story I was in. It had turned into an apocalypse above ground. A serious 'shelter in place.' And unless you were a famous witch or wealthy warlock or just a very rich person you did not get into one of the underground bunkers…You did not want to leave that safe house because only death awaited you above ground. When those characters ventured out for just a moment, they wrote their hazmat suits and black gas masks — no questions asked. I found it terrifying. It was the end of the world," the musician-actress wrote.

Nicks then makes the sobering point that we're actually in more dire times than even the characters were that season. "What's going on in our country now is a real American Horror Story. Nobody is leading us. Nobody has a plan. Unless people change their attitude from 'Oh this is such a bummer to stay in and wear a mask and not follow the rules, and not party,' we will never get a hold of this virus. This virus can kill you. it can kill me. Kill my chances of pulling on those boots and hitting the road," Nicks wrote. "You take deadly chances because you think you're immortal. You're not. If you get this virus, your life will be forever changed. Your beauty will be stolen from you. You will age as you fight for your life. You will age as you fight your way back…if you survive."

We'll leave you with Nicks' final entry line from her journal, which speaks for millions across this country: "This is a real American Horror Story. It is not a mini-series. It is a tragedy.