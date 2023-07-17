Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, amrican horror story, FX what we do in the shadows, FXX, preview, sdcc, sdcc 2023

AHS, What We Do in the Shadows & More FX Activations Set for SDCC 2023

American Horror Story (AHS), What We Do in the Shadows, and more activations will be making their way this week to SDCC 2023, courtesy of FX.

With the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes underway until the AMPTP is willing to return to the negotiating table to work out new deals that protect & respect the work of the creative community, San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 is going to be painfully lacking in famous faces from TV & Film to promote what's already on the screen or what's on the way soon. But for SDCC attendees, that doesn't mean there won't be some interactive activations to enjoy. FX announced that it will be unleashing a massive SDCC outdoor takeover over four days and two nights (between Thursday, July 20 – Sunday, July 23) on the lawn at The Hilton Bayfront Park. The four large-scale installations that #FXSDCC has planned focus on Shōgun, A Murder at the End of the World, What We Do in the Shadows (WWDITS), and American Horror Story (AHS). Here's what you need to know:

"Shōgun": Enter the world of Shōgun with multiple immersive touchpoints, including an augmented reality koi pond, live Samurai battles, and an early look at what the world of the new series has to offer.

"A Murder at the End of the World" – Prepare for Launch: Are you ready to join us at the end of the world? Fans are invited to board a reclusive billionaire's private plane for a chilling retreat. Fans may experience a dark murder mystery unfold and unlock exclusive content along the way.

"AHS" – Wicked Wellness: Fans are invited for an evaluation, AHS-style, at the "AHS Wicked Wellness San Diego." Harmony and horror intersect at this custom experience offering delectable wellness shots and a one-on-one consultation with an unorthodox healer.

"What We Do in the Shadows" – A Familiar Weekend: Lounge in Laszlo's garden this summer as the vampires' Staten Island mansion's yard is transformed for a weekend of fun…in the shade. To keep cool and safe from the sun, this photo-worthy activation offers custom popsicles and sunscreen for fans.

#FXSDCC will be entertaining fans at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn (1 Park Blvd.) on the following days and times: Thursday, July 20: 10 am – 6 pm; Friday, July 21: 11 am – 6 pm; 8 pm – 10 pm; Saturday, July 22: 11 am – 6 pm; 8 pm – 10 pm; Sunday, July 23: 11 am – 4 pm. For information about all of FX's experiences for Comic-Con, please visit FXSDCC.com and follow FX's social media accounts below:

