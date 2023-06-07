Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Star Wars, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, disney plus, lucasfilm, preview, star wars, teaser

Ahsoka Is Hunting The "Heir to the Empire" in Newest Teaser Preview

Set to hit Disney+ screens on August 23rd, here's a look at the newest teaser for Dave Filoni & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka.

Just because we have a little more than two months before the "Star Wars" series hits Disney+ screens doesn't mean it's too early to get an official teaser for Dave Filoni & Lucasfilm's Rosario Dawson-starring Star Wars: Ahsoka. Which is a good thing, because it would be really awkward sharing that very thing with you right now. And if you were still confused about what the series is about, let me just say that "Begin" does a nice job if giving you a better sense of it all (and in well under a minute, too).

With the Lucasfilm & Disney+ series set to debut on August 23rd, here's a look back at the newest teaser for Star Wars: Ahsoka:

Ahsoka: Rosario Dawson on Working with Ashley Eckstein

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Dawson shared what it was like working with "The Clone Wars" voice actress Ashley Eckstein to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. Dawson enjoys & appreciates having Eckstein as a resource regarding the character and being able to build upon the fandom that Eckstein has created for the character via social media. In the clip below, Dawson shares just how much she respects & appreciates how Eckstein has built up the character over the years and the passion she brings to her work.

Here's a look at the clip from ET, with Dawson discussing the upcoming "Star Wars" universe series. Following that, we have a look back at our rundown of who's who, as well as the official teaser trailer for Ahsoka that was released during Star Wars Celebration 2023:

Set to premiere in August 2023, Disney+'s Star Wars: Ahsoka also stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine Wren), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla), Eman Esfandi (Ezra Bridger), Lars Mikkelsen (Admiral Thrawn), Ivanna Sakhno (Shin Hati), Ray Stevenson (Baylan Skoll), Genevieve O'Reilly (Mon Mothma), Diana Lee Inosanto (Morgan Elsbeth), Maurice Irvin (Senator Mawood), Jacqueline Antaramian (Senator Rodrigo), Nelson Lee (Senator Xiono), Erica Duke (Gran Senator), David Tennant (the voice of droid Huyang), and Wes Chatham (Admiral Thrawn's right-hand man). Hayden Christensen is reportedly set to return as Anakin Skywalker for the series. Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa are also helming chapters this season.

