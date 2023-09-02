Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, Diana Lee Inosanto, disney, lucasfilm, Morgan Elsbeth, rosario dawson, star wars, The Mandalorian

Ahsoka Star Diana Lee Inosanto on Childhood Lightsaber "Training"

Star Wars fan Diana Lee Inosanto didn't think childhood lightsaber "training" would lead to Morgan Elsbeth on The Mandalorian & Ahsoka.

Diana Lee Inosanto's passion for martial arts runs deeper than being the daughter of Dan Inosanto and the goddaughter of Bruce Lee, both actors and legends in the community. The younger Inosanto not only trained with her father, but he also took her and a group of his students to see the original Star Wars upon its original release in 1977. Once they went home, they went to train with their newly purchased plastic lightsabers, which set her off on her Star Wars journey leading up to her original appearance in The Mandalorian and now, Ahsoka. The actress spoke about her path to the franchise and how things came full circle.

"I love the irony that he was training me with these double-staff, plastic lightsabers, and who knew that down the road, I would actually be doing this fight scene with Rosario?" Inosanto told Entertainment Weekly before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "Maybe the Force is really out there." She explained that it was her martial arts background that helped get her the role of Morgan Elsbeth in season two of the Pedro Pascal-starring series, admitting she didn't even know her character's name at first.

It's revealed in Ahsoka once Morgan's freed from her prison by two Dark Jedi in Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice Ivanna Sakhno, she's tied to the Nightsisters of Dathomir, a group of powerful witches. The three are in search of Imperial leader Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who is lost to the far reaches of the galaxy following the Battle of Lothal at the conclusion of Star Wars: Rebels. Hot on their trail are Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) as the one-time Padawan to Anakin Skywalker is now trying to train her own Padawan in The Mandalorian she fought alongside during the events of the animated series. For more, including how Inosanto describes Morgan's ties to Thrawn and how she modeled her character, you can check out the interview here. Ahsoka streams on Tuesday nights on Disney+.

