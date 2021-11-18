It's Alan Moore's Birthday, Can We Have A TV Version Of The Show?

Today is Alan Moore's 68th birthday. Happy birthday, sir! And what better birthday present could we get him than asking television or streaming services to consider The Show. Based on the movie directed by Mitch Jenkins and co-starring its writer Alan Moore alongside, there is a five-season TV show planned, with a first episode written in full by Alan Moore. Possibly more by now.

The Show began as a burlesque feature by Mitch Jenkins that Alan Moore volunteered to script, that got well out of hand. It became six short films, setting out a bizarre afterlife based around a working men's club, and the people who end up there, collected together as Show Pieces. Recently that led to the release of a feature film version that codified a lot of what we'd seen, and made sense of this very specific afterlife conjured up and placed in and around Northampton. And the way in which this pocket afterlife reflects the town around it, and how the events of the town impinge on this world below. The film also set up so many bizarre locations and characters, brands, and businesses, people and positions that you can utterly see how The Show could continue telling its weird and wonderful stories that see mundane people's lives smashed up against the most surreal worlds. From the junior private detectives to organised crime to a Watchman superhero to the club clientele, and Faith – who knows both above and below, as well as gossip apps, sloth comparison websites and video games that exploit the dreaming.

Netflix, Channel 4, BBC, Apple, Amazon, if any of you want to get into bed with Alan Moore, and want his golden paint to come off on the sheets, now would be the time. We need another Twin Peaks, Garth Merenghi's Dark Place, Catterick or League Of Gentlemen and this is one where all the development has been done – and many more worlds to explore. Mitch Jenkins, whose Prisoners Of Paradise is also about to come out, would be the person to talk to…

The Show currently streams on Amazon Prime Video and both The Show and Show Pieces stream on Apple TV.