Alton Brown Might Just Be Letting the Biden/Trump Election Get to Him

Alton Brown has us concerned- and just the fact that we had to write that is disconcerting. The "professor" of Food Network and Cooking Channel… the host/co-host of Good Eats, Cutthroat Kitchen, Quarantine Quitchen, and others… the man who single-handily had the most influence in how I approach cooking for Thanksgiving? Well, it seems like the U.S. Presidential election between Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and Trump/Pence has finally taken its toll on him- and he let it be known via Twitter in what we're assuming/hoping/would-be-even-more-concerned-if-it-wasn't tirade that combined rage, the willy-nilly use of showers, liquor, and possibly some of the best stoner menu items you could imagine.

It started off well enough, with an offering of some solace for election night, whichever side of the political spectrum you fall on. For me? It's chocolate pudding pies (not a chocolate pie but the Little Debbie snack pie variety), but this really isn't about me and who the hell am I to question the wisdom of "The Wise and Mighty Alton" anyway, right?

No matter what happens tomorrow, we'll still have tiny chocolate doughnuts. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

But then we get to the part with the "cigarettes" and that's when you get a sense that tonight's not gonna be about debating bread crumbs on top of mac-n-cheese:

I'm seriously thinking about @LittleDebbie

#NuttyBars and cigarettes. Honestly, like at the same time. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

So many Food Network people are like "oh, I'm going to braise short ribs in elderberry jam…" Screw that, I'm going to mainline moon pies and snort cheese powder! — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

And that's when we get to what we're calling his "Culinary Primal Scream" stage, punctuated by a fascinating menu selection of virtues and vices. We're offering his tweet gauntlet uninterrupted- out of respect for the pure genius/madness of it all (with one helluva strong start):

I'M TALKING ABOUT PIPING SPAGHETTIOS INTO STALE TWINKIES AND EATING THEM NAKED IN THE SHOWER WITH A BOTTLE OF JAEGER — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I HAVE 17 CANS OF DUNCAN HINES FROSTING AND I'M NOT AFRAID TO USE THEM. BACK THE HELL OFF! — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

YOU THINK YOU KNOW WHAT CRAZY LOOKS LIKE? I'VE GOT MARSHMALLOW FLUFF AND THREE FEET OF GARDEN HOSE! YOU WANNA DANCE? — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I'LL DEAL WITH YOU AS SOON AS I'M DONE WITH THIS CAPT CRUNCH SITZ BATH. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

TWO WORDS: RANCH…STINGS. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

MURDER HORNET FONDUE — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

HAS ANYONE ACTUALLY EVER MET A "JOLLY RANCHER"? — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

YOU WANNA EAT WITH THE DEVIL IN THE PALE MOONLIGHT? FINE…EAR WAX. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

PRINCE SAID IT BEST "LET'S GET CRAZY." — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

SWISS FREAKIN' MEATBALLS FOR EVERYONE — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

GRAPENUTS ROCK…ESPECIALLY WITH HALF N HALF AND SCOTCH. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I'M MAD AS HELL AND I'M NOT GOING TO TAKE IT ANY MORE. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

CANNED FRUIT SALAD AND CHEEZE WIZ WITH HERSHEY'S SYRUP AND GIN — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

Settling himself down, Brown then had specific orders for his followers. Now, we're not sure if these were actual instructions, coded words with double to triple meanings that only his followers are aware of, or- worst of all? The phrase that triggers dozens of Jason Bourne-like sleeper agents into action?

I want you to go out right now and buy Fritos and cat food. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

Turn off the lights and run 23 Slim Jims through the juicer. — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

But like any good prophet, he isn't content to go it alone: he's constantly recruiting for his flock:

who's with me? — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020

I SAID "WHO'S WITH ME"? — Alton Brown (@altonbrown) November 3, 2020