Always Sunny: Bryce Harper or Chase Utley? McElhenney Must Choose

Chase Utley? Bryce Harper? Who will Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) choose during MLB's "World Tour: London Series"?

Just before June got underway, fans of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia learned that the next chapter in the multi-season drama between McElhenney's Mac and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley (more on that below) will play out overseas on June 8th. During Major League Baseball's (MLB) "World Tour: London Series" between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, McElhenney will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at 3 pm on Saturday, June 8th. Why is that important? As we saw in the video above, McElhenney has been hitting up Bryce Harper for a round of catch. And you know McElhenney's serious because there were stickers. It didn't take long for Harper and Utley to compare notes and for Utley to learn of McElhenney's betrayal. In short order, Utley demands that McElhenney choose… him or Harper. Well, it doesn't look like we're going to have to wait much longer for an answer…

The Always Sunny Podcast: The Greatness of The Chase Utley Letter Scene

Howerton, Day & Megan Ganz took a look back at the classic Season 5 episode that really got things rolling during an episode of The Always Sunny Podcast from back in May. Beginning at the 32:55 mark, Day shifts the topic to the scene when we learn of Mac's fascination with Utley through a letter that Mac wrote to Utley – and Dee reads out loud in what has proven to be our favorite scene in a sea of favorite scenes. Ganz asks how Utley came into play – was it McElhenney manifesting his real-life fascination for the player? While it would've made a great story, that wasn't the case – Day said he was chosen because of who he was as a player and being a good-looking dude.

And that's when the talk shifts to Olson's Dee reading Mac's letter. Day points out how much he appreciated the "Me, neither" line – denoting that Mac was answering for Utley. Howerton adds that it seems pretty clear that Mac's proud of that letter and sees nothing creepy about it – explaining why Mac was perfectly fine with Dee reading it aloud. Day and Ganz also highlight how Mac reacts to the "speed" line that Dee reads out loud, and they're so right – there's such a silly cockiness to it that screams, "C'mon, you know it's true."

After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter our favorite "Always Sunny" of all time), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019. And then in S16E03, "The Gang Gets Cursed," Mac and Utley have a chance to meet and bond after a truly disturbing exchange with Utley on Mac's part – just long enough for Utley to snatch-n-grab Mac's monkey paw (you really need to see the episode to understand).

