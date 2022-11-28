Always Sunny Podcast: Miranda, Bluestone Cometh to Honor The Nightman

If it felt like there's been music in the air lately, that's because we recently celebrated the anniversary of possibly the best musical episode of a series ever (with Buffy the Vampire Slayer out of the running because it holds "Hall of Fame" status). That's right, on November 20, 2008, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S04E13 "The Nightman Cometh" would begin setting up its permanent home in our brains for the next 14 years. To honor the episode's importance, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton shared with The Always Sunny Podcast viewers/listeners that Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) and Composer Cormac Bluestone (who co-wrote most of the music with Day) would be joining The Podcast Gang for a breakdown of what keeps the episode at the top of BCTV's top "Always Sunny" episodes of all time.

Now here's a look at this week's episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, followed by a look back to this past summer when McElhenney & Miranda crossed paths and shared it with the world:

"I think we finally found our director for 'Nightman: The Broadway Years," McElhenney wrote as the caption to an Instagram post where he was posing for a "duet selfie" with Miranda back in July of this year. "I know it's a big job, but everybody deserves a first break. Let's see what the kid can do." Okay, first off? Can you imagine how great "The Nightman Cometh" on Broadway would be? I can't help but imagine that Miranda and Day pairing up for a musical (or musical episode) would be mind-blowing. Maybe something gets put together for charity and gets streamed live? And we're already curious to see if Miranda and Day get a chance to pair up for some performing. Now, here's a look at McElhenney & Miranda posing for the camera (and hopefully, the start of some beautiful music about to be made):