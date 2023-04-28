Always Sunny S16: The Gang Breaks Bad with Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Rob McElhenney dropped a look at the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang hanging out with Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul.

Fans of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia were hit with a pleasant surprise this week when word came down that Season 16 would be hitting FXX screens on June 7th. Right off the bat, that was way earlier than we were expecting. Add into the mix the season overview offering teases of what's to come – combined with the familiar faces we know are returning this season – and you would understand why folks are counting down the days until a full trailer drop. And now, the hits just keep on rolling, with McElhenney posting an image on Twitter & Instagram stories of The Gang posing with… Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. Yeah… let that s**t sink in for a second.

Do we think it probably had to do with having Cranston & Paul's Dos Hombres Mezcal in use & on display in the bar for a little on-screen product placement? Sure – and all power to everyone involved for making it happen. We're talking about Breaking Bad. We're talking about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. When you're two of the greatest shows ever on television, you get to do things like that. Though it would be funny if they showed up as themselves in an episode while on tour promoting the mezcal, and The Gang kept confusing them with their on-screen Breaking Bad counterparts. Here's a screencap of McElhenney's post:

And this was the tweet from McElhenney that got our brains to bleed just a little with excitement – as unrealistic as our expectations might be:

Here's a look back at the teaser announcement released earlier this week, followed by a look back at the very informative overview of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16:

You were gonna riot anyway but now you have a good reason: FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns 6.7 on FXX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/ch9O8u1VBv — It's Always Sunny (@alwayssunny) April 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16: Mac's Dream About to Come True?

Could It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 be the season that Mac's dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As The Gang continued working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.