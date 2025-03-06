Posted in: BBC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Am I Being Unreasonable?

Am I Being Unreasonable?: BBC Comedy Season 2 Hits Hulu on March 12th

Am I Being Unreasonable?, the BBC comedy series created by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, will premiere on Hulu on March 12th

Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli star in this BBC dark comedy.

Season 2 explores secrets and betrayal with its unique British humor.

The series spotlights navigating toxic relationships and mid-life crises - with a serious twist.

Am I Being Unreasonable?, the BBC hit dark comedy series created by and starring Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli, will premiere on Hulu on March 12, 2025. Cooper plays Nic, a mum stuck in a depressing marriage grieving a loss she can't share with anyone. Hizli plays Jen, who arrives in Nic's life as a kindred spirit and school mum, but both are concealing secrets. Well, more than both of them. Everyone is concealing secrets, including Daisy's son Ollie, who may or may not be a dangerous sociopath in the making. Dysfunctional relationships. Toxic relationships. Destructive relationships. Passive-aggressive relationships. Couples who secretly hate each other. Couples may not realize they actually hate each other to the point of murderous feelings. It's all very British!

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 will begin where season 1 left off: mid panic attack. Has Nic got away with murder? Quite possibly. Has she raised her son Ollie to follow in her murky footsteps? Kicked out of the family home for brotherly love – loving the wrong brother – Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with not-so-trustworthy best friend Jen. Husband Dan has taken up rollerblading to channel his mid-life crisis. Shunned at the school gates and cast as the witch at the school re-enactment, Nic is experiencing hallucinations. Or is there someone playing tricks on her?

Am I Being Unreasonable? is a Boffola Pictures production for BBC One and iPlayer. It was commissioned by Jon Petrie, Director of BBC Comedy. The Producer is Pippa Brown, the Director is Emily McDonald, and the Executive Producers are Shane Allen, Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, and Jack Thorne. The Commissioning Editor for the BBC is Tanya Qureshi, Head of BBC Comedy. BBC Studios, who have a minority investment stake in Boffola Pictures, hold global distribution rights and closed the deal for both series with Hulu.

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season One is on Hulu as will Season Two.

