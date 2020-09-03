American Crime Story: Impeachment Filming This Fall; New Director/EP

Seems like it's "Ryan Murphy Week" this week, with news and previews of a number of his projects coming into play. Next up is American Crime Story: Impeachment, which after a COVID pandemic-forced shutdown is looking to begin filming in early fall. When FX's upcoming limited series based on the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky sex scandal does resume work, it will with a new director and executive producer in place: Michael Uppendahl (Ratched, American Horror Story) is coming aboard, replacing Richard Shepard (The Matador).

During an interview earlier this year, Murphy expressed his appreciation at being able to work with Lewinsky in getting her story heard, comparing it to a previous season of the series: "I'm very, very excited to have Monica Lewinsky's version of what happened be put out there in the world, and I think that she's earned the right to be able to tell her story, how she wants to tell it. And I think her version of what happened and the facts will be very startling to people, and I think it's important. I love and care for her as a person. It's very similar to what happened when we did OJ with Marcia Clark. You forget how vilified and misunderstood Marcia Clark was, and I feel the same way about Monica. That she's not been treated fairly, and that she is a cultural figure who literally deserves her day in court, and in this show, she will get it."

American Crime Story: Impeachment is set to focus on what lead to the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton (Clive Owen), though not from the President's perspective. Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford), Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), and Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) will serve as the main focus of the season, with Lewinsky serves as a producer. Billy Eichner (American Horror Story) is set to play "journalist" and Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, while GLOW star Betty Gilpin is set to play ultra-conservative media pundit Ann Coulter. Sarah Burgess pens the season and serves as executive producer alongside director Michael Uppendahl, Murphy, Paulson, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, and Alexis Martin Woodall. Lewinsky, Feldstein, Henrietta Conrad, and Jemima Khan will produce the season, based on the book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.