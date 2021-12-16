American Dad!: TBS Renews Seth MacFarlane Series for Seasons 18 & 19

So TBS isn't looking to have American Dad! go anywhere any time soon, announcing on Thursday that the popular, long-running animated series would be returning for its 18th and 19th seasons. In addition, co-creator Matt Weitzman and executive producer Brian Boyle have locked in new deals to continue showrunning and executive producing. The news comes a little more than a month before the series returns on Monday, January 24, for its 17th season.

Now here's a look back at the exclusive American Dad clip from Comic-Con@Home to help us celebrate the news:

"American Dad!" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily – and knows just how to push her father's buttons. Hayley's brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

"We are all so grateful to TBS for this two-season pickup. Getting seasons 18 and 19 means we will finally be able to tell the stories we only dreamed of telling in seasons 16 and 17," continued Weitzman. "Much thanks also to everyone at 20th Television Animation for all their continued support of American Dad's many years of corrupting our nation's, nay, the world's youth…most of whom are now about to turn 40." Boyle added, "We're so happy TBS wants us to keep going! And this two-season pickup is emblematic of the efficiency TBS is known for – they work half, and we work double. Since we started our collaboration with TBS, they have let us take the show any direction we wish – undirected – because they are wise enough to value the free imaginations of the half-insane. At least to sell naked chicken chalupas or whatever." 20th Television Animation's American Dad! was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker, and Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.