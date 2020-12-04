It's time for the marathons of our favorite holiday-themed episodes to start and TBShas the right idea in featuring American Dad in their lineup this season. The series will air holiday episodes, including the premiere of a new episode. The premiere of the newest holiday episode, "Yule. Tide. Repeat.", will happen on December 21st at 10 pm/EST and 11 pm/PST. Starting now, as fans await the marathon and new content, they can go to the section of the TBS website for American Dad for exclusive holiday-themed trivia.

The favorite series by Seth MacFarlane, who also voices lead Stan Smith, is sure to bring the famous crude humor and staple of adult animation into the holiday season. The episode to premiere on the 21st will revolve around the will of Stan to make the holiday season perfect for his family, but not everything goes to plan and possible magic solutions may be his only hope.

The new Christmas episode of American Dad will be followed at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT by the episode "Santa, Schmanta". The hilarious distraction is surrounded by more marathon material from other shows on TBS, but our eyes are set on this show. Nothing makes sense more than a chaotic holiday and a chaotic family trying to make it work, it hints at the hilarious struggle that is the year 2020. Below is the official lineup of American Dad episodes to view earlier on the 21st, starting at 2:30 pm/EST.

2:30 p.m. ET/PT – "The Best Christmas Story Never Told"

3:00 p.m. ET/PT – "The Most Adequate Christmas Ever"

3:30 p.m. ET/PT – "Rapture's Delight"

4:00 p.m. ET/PT – "For Whom the Sleigh Bell Tolls"

4:30 p.m. ET/PT – "Season's Beatings"

5:00 p.m. ET/PT – "Minstrel Krampus"

5:30 p.m. ET/PT – "Dreaming of a White Porsche Christmas"

6:00 p.m. ET/PT – "Ninety North, Zero West"