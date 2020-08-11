American Gods Announces Panel for New York Comic Con's Metaverse

They say that God works in mysterious ways, and it appears STARZ's American Gods works in timely ways. On Tuesday, event exhibitor ReedPOP announced that this year's New York Comic Con (NYCC) would be joining MCM Comic Con in London online for the virtual event New York Comic Con's Metaverse, running October 8-11th. Not long after the email notifications went out, the cable network posted via Twitter an "invitation" for fans to join them for "A Divine New York Comic Con Conversation," an online panel that we're fairly certain will involve some season 3 talk and footage.

As to who may be in attendance for it, we don't know if author/EP Neil Gaiman or showrunner Charles H. Eglee will appear, and the upcoming season has a pretty hefty cast list to choose from: Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Pablo Schreiber, Omid Abtahi, Demore Barnes, Peter Stormare, Sakina Jaffrey, Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs, Kahyun Kim, Derek Theler, Laura Bell Bundy, and Christian Lloyd. Joining the series for the third season are Blythe Danner, Ashley Reyes, Herizen Guardiola, Eric Johnson, Dominique Jackson, Crispin Glover, Danny Trejo, Marilyn Manson, Lela Loren, Julia Sweeney, Wale, and Iwan Rheon.

I have a feeling the New Gods are elated because @NY_Comic_Con is going virtual! Get ready for an epic #AmericanGods panel. More details here and still to come: https://t.co/eu6jyigzL1 pic.twitter.com/mnmYGUzapq — American Gods US (@americangodsus) August 11, 2020

STARZ's American Gods season 3 follows Shadow as he attempts to break away and assert himself as his own man, setting down roots in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, WI, where he'll uncover a dark secret while exploring questions of his own divinity. Guided on this spiritual journey by the gods of his black ancestors, the Orishas, Shadow must decide exactly who he is: a god seeking veneration or a man in service of the "we."

Danner's Demeter is the Greek goddess of the harvest and a god with an unresolved romantic history with Mr. Wednesday. Reyes' Cordelia is a whip-smart but rebellious college dropout facing mounting legal bills and student debt before Mr. Wednesday arrived in her life. Now, she road trips across the country meeting her boss' eccentric friends and helping him with "tech stuff," unaware she's caught up in a divine battle for the soul of America. Guardiola's Oshun is the Yoruban goddess of love, purity, fertility who uplifted and empowered the enslaved people who built America. While known as the maintainer of balance, and the mother of sweetness, Oshun is formidable and known for her spiritual strength. Johnson's Chad Mulligan is Lakeside's Chief of Police, who spends his days mediating disputes between townsfolk he's known his whole life until a local teenage girl goes missing, igniting a panic of paranoia and blame that threatens to tear Chad's beloved town apart.

Jackson's Ms. World is an incarnation of Glover's Mr. World (with Trejo set to play another version this season), who is looking to control destiny with a mysterious new piece of technology that, if brought online, will have the power to dominate humanity's attention. And in this modern age, attention is worship. Manson's Johan Wengren is the bloodthirsty frontman for Viking death metal band Blood Death. Wengren and the band play an important role in Mr. Wednesday's war against the new gods.

Loren's Marguerite Olsen is a trusted reporter for the local paper, a committed single mother of two, and a no-nonsense property manager. Sweeney's Ann-Marie Hinzelmann is the disarmingly warm one-woman welcome wagon for Shadow when he arrives at Lakeside. She's the owner of a small convenience store, a world-famous fishing lure artisan, and the unofficial self-appointed mayor. Wale's Chango is one of the Orishas, the gods of Shadow's ancestors, guiding him on this journey. Rheon's Doyle is a charming, good-natured leprechaun who once embraced his stereotypical Lucky Charms-St. Paddy's Day image but now finds himself on a path to a more dignified and honorable life.