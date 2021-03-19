American Gods Star Ricky Whittle Takes Over Bleeding Cool This Sunday

So by the time last week's episode of STARZ's American Gods rolled credits, we were guessing that a lot of viewers were wondering how there was going to be another episode this weekend ("Tears of the Wrath-Bearing Tree," directed by Russell Lee Fine with a teleplay from Laura Pusey and Ryan Spencer). But there has to be another episode- do you know why? Because that gives Ricky Whittle (Shadow Moon) the opportunity to take over Bleeding Cool's Twitter account for an "American Gods Takeover."

That's right: on Sunday, March 21, starting at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET, you can head on over to Bleeding Cool's home on Twitter (@bleedingcool) as Whittle offers his thoughts on the third season and its finale, where the show's been and where it's heading, and a wide range of other topics. Best part? We want to hear from you! If you have a question for Whittle, just tweet your question with the hashtag #AGBCtakeover and on Sunday you can check in to see if it makes the cut.

As for the actual storyline itself this season, we really do understand why viewers would think things are about to be all tied up with a sad little bow. Even before he met the business end of his own spear courtesy of Laura Moon (Emily Browning), things weren't looking too good for Wednesday (Ian McShane) and the old gods- what with World (Crispin Glover) offering them the choice between a slow death and instant death. But this is Wednesday we're talking about here, so there's always one final hand to play- and it appears it involves Shadow. Now here's your look at the trailer for the third season finale of STARZ's American Gods, set to bless our screen this Sunday night, March 21:

Because so many of you asked, here are two standout songs from the season's soundtrack: "The Future Tense of Heartbreak" from Episodes 4, 5, and 8; and "Streets Are Listening" from Episode 5- both tracks by Charles Eglee and Andrew Lockington, featuring Emilie-Claire Barlow and published by November Songs (ASCAP) and Charbar Music (SOCAN):

"American Gods" is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane ("Deadwood", John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he's also…Shadow's father. In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he'll soon discover that this town's still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don't get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you're going to be.

STARZ'S American Gods star Ricky Whittle (The 100, Austenland) as 'Shadow Moon,' Ian McShane (Deadwood, Ray Donovan) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch, The Affair) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius, This Is Us) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Tech Boy, Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian, Damien) as Salim, Ashley Reyes (Night Has Settled) as Cordelia, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as World, Demore Barnes (12 Monkeys, Waco) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (Cardinal, The Order) as Sam Black Crow, and Blythe Danner (Huff, Will & Grace) as Demeter.

The series also stars Julia Sweeney (Shrill, Saturday Night Live) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, InHumans) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as World, Peter Stormare (Fargo, Prison Break) as Czernobog, Denis O'Hare (True Blood, Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (Power, Altered Carbon) as Marguerite Olsen, Dominique Jackson (Pose) as World, Wale (American Honey, Godfather of Harlem) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (The Get Down) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (The Girlfriend Experience, Vikings) as Chad Mulligan.

Produced by Fremantle with Executive Producer Charles H. Eglee serving as showrunner, STARZ's American Gods is based on author and EP Neil Gaiman's modern classic novel. Anne Kenney, Damian Kindler, David Paul Francis, Mark Tinker, Ian McShane, Craig Cegielski, and Stefanie Berk also executive produce.