American Horror Stories: 10 Random "Rubber(wo)Man" Thoughts [SPOILERS]

So if you checked out my review of the two-episode season opener of FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories (which you can check out here), you know that I was a big fan of the Loni Peristere-directed and Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk-written introduction to some new corners of the "AHS' universe. Sierra McCormick's Scarlett and her two dads (Matt Bomer's Michael and Gavin Creel's Troy) move into the infamous landmark with a plan to turn the house's history into a tidy profit flow- and in no time, the rubber suit is out, teens (and a whole lot of others) are being killed, and the "AHS" universe is introduced to a new cast of characters that left us needing to know more about what's next. But I had some random thoughts, observations, and opinions that weren't able to make the cut- but that doesn't mean I wanted to lose them so what follows behind the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign is what we like to think of as kindling wood for our dumpster fires of random speculation.

I like that Murder House was used to kick off the spinoff but that the easter eggs (red ball, Tate's t-shirt, "other doctor") were kept to a minimum. That said, looking forward to familiar faces returning in the final episode.

This really can't be the first time someone tried to "B-n-B" Murder House, is it? Seems like a no-brainer.

Is it too soon to call McCormick the next potential MVP in the "Murphyverse'?

The anthology series will be hard-pressed to come up with a better line than the "Xanax-edibles-The Crown" line.

Michael and Troy were actually pretty good parents, but that said? There's no way a conversation with your son or daughter will never not be some level of awkward- especially when it involves seriously hardcore and abusive BDSM.

Can we have a conversation at some point about these "nexuses" across the "AHS" map where spirits are trapped and what the overall big-picture could mean?

Am I the only one who wants to see an episode where Dr. Grant (Merrin Dungey) and Dr. Harmon (Dylan McDermott) discover something previously hidden about Murder House of a game-changing variety?

Oh, and props to Shanti (Belissa Escobedo) for being the voice of the average person while still be a truth-talking badass even in the face of hellish forces.

Two spinoff ideas popped in my head that I can't get rid of. First, a sitcom involving everyone in Scarlett's now-dead circle about their time in Murder House. Hey, if Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk really want to go daring… like Full House but with face removals every now and then. As for the other idea, I think it would be cool to see the "normal" folks who survived their respective stories/seasons meet up, with Scarlett and Finn Wittrock's Bobby Richter (son of John Carroll Lynch's Benjamin Richter aka Mr. Jingles from AHS 1984).

Now the big cliffhanger question. Will there be a specific linking device among the individual episodes or is the "AHS" universe itself the thing that's threading it all together?

