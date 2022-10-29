American Horror Story: Carver, Tovey Signal AHS: NYC Filming Wrap

Just to give you a sense of how tight production schedules can be on some shows? We're already halfway through Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: NYC (with two more episodes hitting in less than a week). And yet, thanks to Charlie Carver and Russell Tovey taking to social media to post some heartfelt words to the cast and crew, we're learning that the long-running horror anthology just wrapped up filming on its 11th season.

Here's a look at Carver and Tovey's Instagram posts from earlier today signaling that filming has wrapped on AHS: NYC:

As we mentioned in our previous preview, it appears we'll be getting a chance to get reacquainted with Shachath (The Angel of Death, originally played by Frances Conroy in "Asylum") based on what we've seen so far and in the following preview for the first of next week's two AHS: NYC episodes: S02E05 "Bad Fortune" (directed by Paris Barclay and written by Our Lady J & Jennifer Salt) and S01E06 "The Body" (directed by John J. Gray and written by Falchuk & Manny Coto & Our Lady J). In the first episode, Hannah (Billie Lourd) receives concerning news while Patrick (Russell Tovey) suffers a loss as the city's most dangerous resident reveals his true motives. Following that, a chilling event from Patrick's past returns to haunt him, with Gino (Joe Mantello) & Henry (Denis O'Hare) determined to uncover it at any cost. Here's a look:

Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow & Jennifer Coolidge on American Horror Story

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.

Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Alana), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn (Mac Marzara), Kyle Beltran (Morris), Sis (Dunaway), Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones also joined the AHS: NYC cast this season.