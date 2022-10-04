American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Eps. 1 & 2 Overviews, New Key Art

If you've been checking your calendar, then you know that we're getting dangerously close to the return of Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story for Season 11 (American Horror Story: NYC or AHS: NYC). That means we've been seeing the promotional machine picking up steam over the past two weeks (like the key art you'll see updated below). Zachary Quinto (Sam), Billie Lourd (Hannah), Patti LuPone (Kathy), Isaac Cole Powell (Theo Graves), Sandra Bernhard (Fran), Charlie Carver (Adam Carpenter), Russell Tovey (Patrick Read), Leslie Grossman (Barbara Read), Denis O'Hare (Henry), Joe Mantello (Gino Barelli) are set to star. In addition, Rebecca Dayan (Julie Anderson), Nico Greetham (Dennis), Matthew Bishop (Big Daddy), Lee Aaron Rosen (Captain Ross), Kal Penn, Gideon Glick, and Dot-Marie Jones. To help give you a better sense of what we can expect, we have a look at the overviews for the first two episodes of AHS: NYC, followed by a look at the key art collection that's been released.

A Look at American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Eps. 1 & 2 Overviews

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 1 "Something's Coming": Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. A doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline. Written by Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and directed by John J. Gray.

American Horror Story: NYC Season 11 Episode 2 "Thank You For Your Service": Gino (Mantello) grapples with his trauma. Patrick's (Tovey) search takes him to dark places. A stranger contacts Hannah (Lourd) with a grave warning. Written by Ned Martel & Charlie Carver & Manny Coto and directed by Max Winkler.

Meet the American Horror Story: NYC Cast (Key Art)

Here's a look at our updated rundown of AHS: NYC cast key art that's been released so far:

Here's the AHS: NYC Key Art Released So Far

Earlier this week, we learned that AHS would be spending its 11th season around The Big Apple. Here's a look back at the key art that was previously released earlier this week:

FX's AHS: NYC is set in NYC in the 1970s (and apparently time-jumping into the late-1980s or later), with a focus on NYC's LGBTQ community as it deals with a serial killer. Over the summer, we had an update on filming from award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site shared some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana," the images showed a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look, so make sure to check them out here.