American Horror Story S10: "Bly Manor" Helmer Axelle Carolyn Directing

We sound like a broken record but it's true- it's pretty trippy having production news about Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story to report on in February 2021. Earlier this week, Sarah Paulson dropped some interesting details about her Season 10 character (more on that below) and now we're learning who will be one of the directors helming at least one episode this season. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Axelle Carolyn (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Haunting of Bly Manor) took to Instagram to announce that she would be helming a chapter, writing, "Guys… I'm directing an episode of AMERICAN HORROR STORY! *Happy dance*"

Here's a look at Carolyn's post- and stick around for a more personal look at the production from Angelica Ross:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axelle Carolyn (@axelle_carolyn)

On a side note, because we have a weird obsession with things like these, Ross shared a look at the hopefully sweet-smelling and calm-inducing gift awaiting her for the start of AHS filming:

A Look at What We Know About AHS Season 10

Let's look back at a chunk of what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Recently, we learned that "Pilgrim" (reportedly its working title) was approved earlier this month to film the tenth season in and around Provincetown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy)

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor? Then we were gifted new key art (along with key art for spinoff anthology American Horror Stories, which Dylan McDermott is hinting that he will be a part of) that looks to keep the theory alive (with Paulson teasing more details in a podcast that she and Murphy did should be dropping sometime soon). Recently, cast member Finn Wittrock revealed that "this season is structured in a way no other season has been" and that "it has something to do with sharp teeth." Ross took to Twitter in January 2021 to let AHS fans know that the upcoming season was "going to get very bloody very quick" and who she would have scenes with, and Billie Lourd has apparently already started back. And recently, Paulson revealed more teases about her character to EW: "The character I'm playing this year on 'Horror Story' has some issues, let's just put it that way." Paulson continued, "I have a hair color I've never had in life nor in the show. That's what I can tell you. And I have a great name. I have a great name, which I can't tell you."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin as well as Spencer Novich (Cirque du Soleil: Worlds Away, Monsters Down the Hall) will be joining the cast.