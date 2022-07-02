American Horror Story S11 Brings Nostalgia Porn, 80s Cars to NYC

So with the promotional push underway for the second season of Hulu's horror anthology spinoff, American Horror Stories set to premiere later this month, social media has turned its attention to the 11th season of Ryan Murphy & Brad Palchuk's American Horror Story. With filming set for NYC, we've seen a list of names rumored to be part of the cast, from Lindsay Lohan to Sarah Paulson (who hinted previously that they may sit out this season). But now we have an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site is back with some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images show a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look so make sure to check them out here.

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed back in March. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too, I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained. Now here's a look at the first full teaser for Hulu's American Horror Stories Season 2, hitting the streamer on July 21st:

Back in January of this year, FX Networks & FX on Hulu demonstrated one of the things that Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Billie Lourd, Angela Bassett, Denis O'Hare, Finn Wittrock, Cody Fern, Frances Conroy, and (of course) Lady Gaga have in common. That when it comes to fashion, they slay the competition. That said, maybe we could've bumped up the list to "11" to include Angelica Ross? As clearcut evidence, I present the following:

Despite someone clearly having a "brain fart" when it came to compiling what you're about to see, what follows is still a really enjoyable chance to relive some of the most iconic fashion moments in the long-running horror anthology's run. Here's a look at some of the finest fashionistas that American Horror Story has to offer: