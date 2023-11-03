Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, wga

AMPTP Deliver New Proposal to SAG-AFTRA; Weekend Talks Expected

AMPTP has reportedly responded to SAG-AFTRA with a new proposal, with the union and studios/streamers expected to continue talks this weekend.

Top execs from NBCUniversal, Disney, Warner Bros, and Netflix are expected to rejoin the direct negotiations.

SAG-AFTRA had been waiting for AMPTP's response to their comprehensive counter-proposal that was handed over the previous Saturday.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher urged AMPTP CEOs on Instagram to 'seal the deal' by rejoining the ongoing talks.

Earlier today, word hit the street that AMPTP was preparing a response to the union's two proposals with an overall offer that the studios & streamers hope can lead to a tentative agreement. Now, reports are that the new proposal was delivered to SAG-AFTRA as the strike ends its 113th day – with further negotiations being eyed for Saturday. Adding to the sense of urgency to get a new three-year deal in place, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Disney's Bob Iger, Warner Bros Discovery's David Zaslav, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos are expected to return for the direct talks. If (and this is a big "If") the makings of a deal are there, the two sides could spend the weekend finalizing the framework (similar to what went down with the DGA and WGA). In addition, there still doesn't appear to be any serious rumblings that the AMPTP's proposal is being tagged as its "last, best & final" offer.

On Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA messaged its members to inform them that they had met that day "to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal" that the union received from the AMPTP on Tuesday. "The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours" on Wednesday afternoon and evening "to present and review our revised proposal." SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee added in their update that it was still awaiting "the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package, which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues." And that brought us to Thursday – with no response from the AMPTP leading to no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland's and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini's teams. However, additional reporting today confirmed that "conversations" did take place between the union and the studios & streamers yesterday and today. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher had a brief but important message for the studios & streamers at the end of an Instagram post: "TGIF! Let's hope the AMPTP CEOs resurface with a seal-the-deal counter! 🙏💪🤞🏽":

