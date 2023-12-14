Posted in: Hallmark, Movies, TV | Tagged: An Ice Palace Romance, hallmark, Hallmark Movies Now

An Ice Palace Romance: Holiday Offering from Hallmark Now Streaming

Now streaming on Hallmark Movies Now is a winter romance titled An Ice Palace Romance starring Marcus Rosner and Celeste Desjardins.

Article Summary An Ice Palace Romance, a new Hallmark winter romance, is now streaming.

Marcus Rosner and Celeste Desjardins star in the quaint ice rink love story.

The film questions if it will become a holiday classic alongside Hallmark's 2023 hits.

With a precise 86-minute runtime, will it be worth your while this holiday season?

An Ice Palace Romance is the latest addition to the Hallmark Movies Now holiday offerings. Starring Marcus Rosner and Celeste Desjardins, this one is about a journalist who returns to her hometown for a story and begins to fall for the local ice rink owner. Together, they have to save it from being torn down while she faces old wounds and tries to overcome them. Their streaming service also recently debuted Rescuing Christmas starring Rachel Leigh Cook, which I watched the other day and was pleasantly surprised by. Will lightning strike twice?

An Ice Palace Romance, New Holiday Classic?

A journalist (Desjardins) faces old fears when she returns to her hometown ice rink to cover a story. With the help of the owner (Rosner) and his young daughter, she begins to reevaluate her life's purpose.

The Countdown To Christmas films have been playing since the week before Halloween, and while I still have to catch up on some of them, they have been pretty solid this year. It's funny, if you watch some of these from the last couple of years and then go back and watch one from, let's say, 2017, it is like night and day quality-wise. While this one is more of a winter romance film than a holiday one, there is still a good chance that this is a solid watch. 2023 has been a good year overall for Hallmark, and this year's holiday films have continued to up their game in the quality department. Will An Ice Palace Romance become an annual watch? Probably not, but I bet there are worse ways to spend an hour and twenty-six minutes. I do have to laugh at that runtime. They have it down to a science; every film clocks in at that time.

An Ice Palace Romance is now streaming on Hallmark Movies Now.

