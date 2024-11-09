Posted in: D23, Disney+, Events, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: andor, rogue one, star wars

Andor: 12-Episode Season 2 Set for April 2025; Season Spans 4 Years

The second and final season of Tony Gilroy, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring Andor: A Star Wars Story premieres on April 22, 2025.

We were expecting some big news regarding the second and final season of Tony Gilroy (Rogue One), Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series Andor: A Star Wars Story during D23 Brasil—and we weren't disappointed. The 12-episode season will take place over the course of four years, with a year in Cassian's (Luna) passing by with every three episodes. And all of that will be kicking off on April 22, 2025.

"Today is the last day of filming Andor. I could not be more thankful to the entire crew for this amazing experience and the years of hard work," Luna began the caption to his Instagram post from February, confirming he had wrapped the second season. "More than 700 people have worked on this production, and it is impossible to say goodbye and thank you to everyone individually, which is why I write here. THANK YOU for the love and the wonderful experience. See you soon." Here's a look at the post:

Previously, Gilroy confirmed a two-season, five-year story timeline that will spell out over 24 episodes. The first 12-episode season will cover the first year of Cassian Andor's (Luna) story and the rise of the Rebellion. The second 12-episode season will then cover the other four years before a narrative hand-off to Rogue One. Here's a look back at an official trailer, overview, and teaser for Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor:

Andor: A Look Back at Season 1

Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Andor explores a new perspective from the "Star Wars" galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's (Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Luna was joined by Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Genevieve O'Reilly (reprising Mon Mothma), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). Gilroy serves as both the series creator and showrunner, with Toby Haynes (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 8, 9,10), Susanna White (Episodes 4, 5, 6) & Benjamin Caron (Episodes 7, 11,12) directing. Writers included Tony Gilroy (Episodes 1,2, 3,11,12), Dan Gilroy (Episodes 4, 5, 6), Stephen Schiff (Episode 7) & Beau Willimon (Episodes 8, 9,10), with Luna, Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna & Michelle Rejwan executive producing.

