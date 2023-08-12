Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, streaming, TV | Tagged: andor, andy serkis, disney, Kino Loy, lucasfilm, snoke, star wars

Andor: Andy Serkis on Kino Loy's Future/Fate: "We Don't See Him Die"

Andor star Andy Serkis discusses Kino Loy & his uncertain future in Disney+'s Star Wars series, teasing more might be on the way in Season 2.

Andy Serkis might have closed the chapter on Supreme Leader Snoke for now, but he developed a second Star Wars life as prisoner-turned-believer in Kino Loy in the Disney+ series Andor. During his three-episode arc, we find Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) making his escape from the Imperial Prison Complex through the waters below, but Kino doesn't follow because he can't swim and gets recaptured by the Empire. Serkis opened up about what possible Star Wars future lies for Kino if he'll return for the series' second season.

"Well, there weren't really many discussions about the afterlife of Kino," Serkis told Entertainment Weekly during an interview that took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA. "All that we do know is that he survives. I mean, we don't see him die. We see him left for a further life of the character. But prior to that, there were no discussions at all about [what] might happen afterwards. I was just excited enough about the arc that I had to play, which was a really beautifully crafted illustration of a man who has a belief system that gets broken that then has nothing to believe in, that then gets kind of reignited by someone who inspires him to find himself again, and then self-sacrifices."

Serkis also reflected on his time opposite Luna in the streaming series. "So it was a really extraordinary journey to go on within a prison setting, and a very sterile prison setting — quite a heartfelt journey considering the environment that they're in. But that's the brilliance about Tony Gilroy's writing," he said. "He provides these environments for characters to thrive and survive in. And you learn about their internal journey, their psychology, their complexities and flaws in response to the world that they're in."

When it came to Kino's climactic moment during Cassian's escape, "We did, and I did it a number of various different ways. And it was something that needed that kind of exploration," Serkis explained. "We were lucky enough to have the time to be able to do that because shooting on a TV schedule, often it's very quick — unlike film where you can take time between takes and you can evolve in a journey. But it demanded a different set of investigations into how that would be delivered. Because it was a key moment. So I was lucky enough to get the chance to explore."

In addition, we also learned how Gilroy differentiated his approach to Kino as compared to Snoke. "I've been amazed and delighted that people have responded to the character," he said. "And again, it's sort of a combination of Tony Gilroy's excellence in authoring these characters in the way that he has. But also, there's something very zeitgeist about the oppression that is happening in the story and the 'One way out!' The desire for freedom is something that I think really resonates because of the world that we are living in and the oppression that we see all around us. And that's why I think he's been accepted in the way that he has been by the audiences that I've met and talked to and the people that respond to the character."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!