Andor Creator Tony Gilroy Confirms Season 2 Includes Yavin 4 Visit

Star Wars is heading back to another familiar location as Andor creator Tony Gilroy confirmed the Disney+ series' next destination of focus would be the planet Yavin 4, which was the Rebel Alliance's base location in 1977's A New Hope. Also joining to direct are Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios. Tony's brother Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon will return for season two of the Diego Luna-starred series, and joining them are Tim Bissell (The Mosquito Coast).

"Tom Bissell is a really cool and interesting, versatile, really good writer," Gilroy told Collider. "But also a very, very, very big Star Wars fan, which we wanted to make sure we had another pro because we're going into Rogue [One], and we're going to Yavin, and then we're going into places where we eventually need to weave our way back to the source. So Tom came in, and he's been great. So he's got some episodes too."

Yavin 4's significance can't be understated, of course, since during the events of Star Wars, the Galactic Empire pursues the secret rebel base up to the climax of the film. At the start of the film, a galactic star destroyer captured Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) and took her to the Death Star. As she's interrogated her about the base's whereabouts, Moff Tarken (Peter Cushing) orders the destruction of her home planet of Alderaan due to her stubbornness. Following her rescue at the hands of Luke (Mark Hamill), Han (Harrison Ford), and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), the four make their way to Yavin 4 with the hidden plans to the Death Star inside R2-D2 in tow to Yavin 4 before the rebels' last stand. Rogue One (2016), which Gilroy co-wrote, acts as a direct prequel to the events of A New Hope as the film ends with the Empire in hot pursuit of Leia, bookending the films. Andor streams Wednesdays on Disney+.