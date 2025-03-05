Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: andor, rogue one

Andor Cast Offers BTS Look at "Rogue One" Prequel Series Final Season

Along with a new poster, the cast of Andor takes viewers behind the scenes of the second and final season of the "Rogue One" prequel series.

Article Summary Get a sneak peek at Andor's final season with new BTS footage and a stylish poster.

Discover Cassian Andor's journey from apathy to rebellion in this epic 12-episode saga.

Join Diego Luna and cast as they reveal Andor's creation process for the eagerly awaited finale.

Mark your calendars for Andor's thrilling return to Disney+ starting April 22nd.

With a little more than a month to go until the second and final season of Tony Gilroy, Disney+, and Lucasfilm's Diego Luna-starring "Rogue One" prequel series starts hitting our screens, Luna and the cast are offering us a look at how Star Wars: Andor came together. Setting the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One, the streaming series tells the story of the film's hero, Cassian Andor (Luna), and his transformation from a disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. The final season will play out over 12 episodes, broken into four chapters of three episodes each that cover the final four years leading up to the film. In addition to the "Special Look" waiting for you below, we also have a new key art poster and behind-the-scenes image to pass along – here's a look!

Here's a look at the team behind the "Rogue One" prequel series, taking viewers behind the scenes of the second and final season – with Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor set to hit screens beginning April 22nd:

The second and final season of Lucasfilm and Disney+'s Andor stars Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, and Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The series was created by Tony Gilroy, who also serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, Luke Hull, and John Gilroy.

Tony Gilroy wrote the first three episodes, with Beau Willimon writing episodes 4-6, Dan Gilroy penning episodes 7-9, and Tom Bissell penning episodes 10-12. The directors for the series are Ariel Kleiman (Eps. 1-6), Janus Metz (Eps. 7-9), and Alonso Ruizpalacios (Eps. 10-12).

