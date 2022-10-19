Andor Star Diego Luna, Showrunner Tony Gilroy Recap Episodes 4-6

As we're passed the halfway point of season one of Andor, Disney+ released a featurette called Andor: Uprising Unveiled: Episodes 4-6 Recap, where creator Tony Gilroy and star Diego Luna break down three of the episodes, largely focusing on the heist from Cassian & company partake from the Galactic Empire.

Andor – Sewing Seeds of a Rebellion

"In episode 4, our show goes big. We go out into the world, and we go into the mission that Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) wants Cassian (Luna) to do for him," Gilroy starts. "[Cassian's] dropped into this world. It's imposed, and that creates a lot of conflict," Luna added. We then see a montage of Cassian's team that includes Karis Nemik (Alex Lawther), Bix Caleen (Adira Arjona), Lt. Gorn (Sule Rimi), Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay), and Arvel Skeen (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). "Cassian meets all these other characters," Gilroy said. "You have Alex Lawther, you have the ex-stormtrooper. You have the woman whose family was slaughtered by the stormtrooper. You have Vel. You have Skeen. Every one of them has something to teach him along the way."

A Mercenary Turned Rebel

Luna broke down his character's initial mindset. "Cassian's thinking is very black and white," he said. "The empire: they're all dangerous, and suddenly he goes, 'Oh no, there's an ally inside.' That's a big learning for the character. It's quite beautiful because it represents a journey of finding out who you are." Gilroy then teases the bigger plans coming ahead, "The thing that Luthen is sending Cassian out to do, is building up the rebellion. Everything's in motion. Nobody can escape what's about to happen. It's going to change everything for everybody going forward. We're catching Cassian at the moment where he's gonna have to choose sides." "There's no way back," Luna added. New episodes of Andor stream Wednesdays on Disney+