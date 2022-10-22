Andor Season 1 Ep. 7: If It Isn't The Consequences Of My Own Actions!

Oh dear, Cassian is suffering some consequences for his action on multiple fronts. Actually, it seems that many people are suffering consequences for Cassian's actions, as he found out during this episode. That is the theme for episode seven, and the beginning of the rebellion is about entering the "fuck around and find out" part of going up against an enemy a lot bigger and meaner than you are. As predicted, the consequences of the previous episodes came home to roost in a big way, and it seems that was the intention all along. We see many other characters in this episode, and we find out from Luthen that consequences were part of the plan; the Empire is going to retaliate, and this will be the wake-up call that a lot of people need to stand up and start to fight. Those are some hefty consequences, and Mon certainly doesn't seem ready to bare them quite yet.

Everyone In Andor Is Suffering From The Consequences Of Their Actions

Cassian finally makes his way to Ferrix, and he's there with his money and to get Maarva and B2EMO the hell out of dodge. However, things are not going well for Ferrix, and it sounds like everyone blames Cassian for the Imperials coming in and taking over the town. They aren't wrong, too, and it also means that he has one less safe haven he can return to. When he goes to see Bix, she even tells him that the security he thought he had with the people here is gone, and everyone would turn him in without hesitating. For a man like Cassian not to have a safe haven anymore, that's a big deal. It hits him even harder when Maarva says she won't leave Ferrix with him and wants to stay to fight, even if fighting means that she will die.

Maarva and Cassian are well aware of the consequences of fighting against the Empire on Ferrix because we see those consequences in a flashback. Clem was trying to get people to stop a riot during an occupation, but the Empire only saw a man trying to start a riot. In a move that we have seen the Empire do in Obi-Wan Kenobi as well, they hanged Clem's body for all to see in the square to remind everyone of the consequences of stepping out of line when it comes to the Empire. Maarva reveals that the heist inspired her to walk through the square where Clem's body was displayed for the first time. Cassian's actions are the very thing that is making it impossible for them to be together because she won't leave, and he can't stay. With all the money in the world to run and nowhere to go.

It isn't subtle that Andor has Cassian getting caught doing something completely normal and just being in the wrong place at the wrong time, then getting handed out an insanely harsh sentence. It feels like the show might be making a commentary about something, but it's hard to place exactly what it is. This is Star Wars; they aren't known for being subtle, which is on display here. It's almost like there is something about the state of some criminal justice systems and how they are very broken, not to mention pitted against people of color. The consequences that Luthen spoke of have looped around and managed to hit Cassian, and there is a hit out on his head on the orders of Kleya.

Mon Mothma Might Be Joining The "Suffering From Consequences" Crowd

Over on the Empire, we see Mon struggling with Luthen's methods while also trying to come to terms with the reality of the situation that she is in. No one in this show can be trusted, but Mon makes a big play when she trusts her childhood friend and fellow politician Tay Kolma. Mon's story is interesting because, in terms of people putting themselves in immediate danger, she really is on the front lines in a very different way. She is right in the heart of the Empire, and while she has been making moves, she has been playing it a little safe, and Mon knows it. During the conversation with Tay, she slyly admits that she isn't as loyal to the Empire as Mon seems to realize the reality of everything around her. Mon has trusted someone, and that could come around and bite her in a big way.

Over on the Empire side, Syril's entire arc in Andor continues to be suffering from the consequences of his own actions. It's very apparent here that he feels absolutely no remorse for what he did and wants to get his record cleared. He's back within the machines of the Empire, though, but his story is moving at a snail's pace. He hasn't had any moment where he doubts anything. He's just as loyal as he was initially, even after getting fired. He just thinks he was fired for the wrong reason, not that he was wrong, and if he is going to have a moment where he changes his allegiance? It will likely feel rushed, considering how late in the season we are.

As for Dedra, she is probably the only person who isn't suffering from the consequences of her actions in Andor but getting recognized and praised for them. Her story of working through the red tape of the Empire and the little ways they break people down is fascinating to watch in a very dark way. You listen to these people calmly talk about punishing entire systems and taking away local cultures as a retaliation tactic. Dedra is the only one who sees this was the plan all along, but she is powerless to stop it, so she's making her way through in a different way. She's in control of Ferrix now, so Dedra's story can finally start to overlap with other characters and gives us another reason to check in on what's going on there. Her arc has felt the most detached from the season's story, so it will be good to see where she begins to overlap.

Andor Continues To Expertly Explore New Sides Of The Star Wars Universe

The thing that has made Andor a compelling watch from the beginning is the different approach we see. We are seeing something that we don't normally see in war and rebellion movies, and that is how fascism breaks people down. Luthen says that they are being strangled so slowly that they are forgetting, and that is how fascism often wins. The heist was meant to provoke the Empire into making big moves and showing off their true colors. While many atrocities will be overwhelming, it is also the thing needed for people to realize just how bad things have gotten. The show lets us watch what happens in real time, which is fascinating. A few storylines are falling a little flat, with Syril being the biggest stumble so far, but there could be a turnaround for him in the coming episodes. It's clear the fallout from the heist will be the storyline for the rest of the season, as the implications of it were far bigger than just taking a lot of money. The heist made the Empire look weak, which means they are particularly dangerous now.

