Andor: Disney+ Star Wars Series Previews Cassian, Mothma Costumes

At the Lucasfilm pavilion, Disney revealed the costumes that will be used in their upcoming live-action Star Wars series Andor. Diego Luna plays the title character Cassian Andor, who was originally introduced in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The series acts as a prequel to the Gareth Edwards film. On display during San Diego Comic-Con 2022 are Cassian and Mon Mothma, who is played by Genevieve O'Reilly. O'Reilly has been playing the character since 2005's Revenge of the Sith, taking over for Carline Blakiston, who originally played her in 1983's Return of the Jedi.

Both costume designs are by Michael Wilkinson. Cassian's description reads, "As part of his entry into the growing rebellion, Cassian Andor must undertake a dangerous mission on Aldhani." Mon's description reads, "The Imperial Senator from Chandrila, Mon Mothma carefully navigates the dangerous shadows of Coruscant politics in her efforts to build a rebellion." The last character from the series on display is the droid B2EMO, clad in red segments with wheels. Designed by Neal Scanlan, "B2EMO — or Bee-two or more simply, Bee – is a very old and weary ground-mech salvage assist unit that's been towing scrap for the Andor family for years. The droid has a wide array of mechanical tools and various capabilities to meet the functions required."

From creator Tony Gilroy (Rogue One) and producer Sanne Wohlenberg, Andor will be two 12-episode seasons. The first will cover Cassian's story and the rise of the Rebellion, while the second will cover the other four years before the events of Rogue One. The series also stars Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Kyle Soller (Brexit), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Forest Whitaker (reprising Saw Gerrera), Fiona Shaw ("Harry Potter" franchise), Robert Emms (His Dark Materials), and Adria Arjona (6 Underground, Morbius). For more additional costumes from the Disney+ shows Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian, you can check out the rest on Starwars.com. Andor premieres on Disney+ on August 31st.