Hasbro Unveils First Star Wars Andor Figure with Exclusive Set

Hasbro's San Diego Comic Con 2022 line-up is kind of a letdown this year as there are hardly any exclusives. Even the two exclusive Boba and G.I Joe Mindhunter are only able to be pre-order via QR code at the booth. Hasbro has revealed some non-SDCC exclusive sets though showcasing some convention styled boxed set that is coming later on. One of which is the first collectible or the upcoming Disney+ series Andor. Cassian Andor and his new droid B2EMO are bundled up together for this exclusive.

Cassian Andor features an updated figure compared to his Star Wars: The Black Series Rogue One release. Similar to previous convention exclusive figure sets, a simple sealed packaging is featured holding both figures inside. This is also our first look at B2EMO and this new droid type for the growing Star Wars universe. The exclusive set is priced at $55.99 and is scheduled for a Fall 2022 release. No other information is known for this set or how it will be released, but I would imagine a Hasbro Pulse release here at some point. Check out Andor below and prepare for his new adventures on August 31, 2022

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CASSIAN ANDOR & B2EMO – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $55.99/Available: Fall 2022). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with these premium 6-inch CASSIAN ANDOR & B2EMO figures, inspired by the characters in the STAR WARS: ANDOR series. In an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue, Cassian Andor embarks on a path that will turn him into the rebel hero who will challenge the evil Galactic Empire. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. These STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figures come with 1 entertainment-inspired accessory."