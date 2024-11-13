Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Andor, Euphoria, Alien: Earth, Ballard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ballard, Harry Potter, Fire Country, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale, Andor, Alien: Earth, and tons more!
Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live/Charli XCX, Prime Video's Ballard, The Animation Guild/AMPTP, A Different World/Dawnn Lewis, HBO's House of the Dragon/George RR Martin, Netflix's Arcane, HBO's Harry Potter, CBS's Fire Country/Jared Padalecki, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Max's Peacemaker, HBO's Euphoria, Max's Creature Commandos, FOX's The X-Files, Tony Hinchcliffe, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Disney+'s Ironheart, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+'s Andor, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Sky TV's Rivers of London, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 13, 2024:
Saturday Night Live Host/Musical Guest Charli XCX Kicks Off SNL Week
Ballard: "Bosch" Universe Series Filming Final Season Ep This Week
Animation Guild Delivers Petition to DreamWorks, Message to AMPTP
A Different World: Dawnn Lewis on Show's Legacy, Netflix Sequel Series
House of the Dragon: HBO/Max's Casey Bloys on GRRM/Condal Tension
Arcane Season 2 Act 2 Preview Trailer: Jinx, The People's Hero
Harry Potter Not Impacted by JK Rowling's Transgender Comments: Bloys
Fire Country Releases New Jared Padalecki Pics from "False Alarm"
WWE Raw Dominates Again With Objectively Amazing Episode
Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Series Welcomes 8 to Season 2 Cast
Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Look at Season 2 Storyboarding Process
SNL Writers Probably Could've Helped Elon Musk with Fineman Response
Euphoria Season 3 Set for 8 Episodes; January 2025 Start Confirmed
Creature Commandos: James Gunn Confirms 2-Episode December Debut
The X-Files: Duchovny, Anderson Discuss Their "Failure of Friendship"
Tony Hinchcliffe Finally Resurfaces Post-Trump Rally, Plays Victim
The Handmaid's Tale: Elisabeth Moss, Hulu Share Final Season Looks
Yellowstone Season 5B Return Episode Rounds Up 16.4 Million Viewers
Ironheart: Disney+/Hulu "Coming in 2025" Trailer Previews MCU Series
Daredevil: Born Again Previewed in New Disney+/Hulu 2025 Trailer
Andor Season 2 Spotlighted in Disney+/Hulu "Coming in 2025" Trailer
Alien: Earth Footage Included in Disney+/Hulu "Coming in 2025" Trailer
Rivers of London: Ben Aaronovitch Novels Set for TV Series Adapt
Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Drops Some Big Christmas Special Details
