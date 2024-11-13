Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Andor, Euphoria, Alien: Earth, Ballard & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ballard, Harry Potter, Fire Country, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale, Andor, Alien: Earth, and tons more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live/Charli XCX, Prime Video's Ballard, The Animation Guild/AMPTP, A Different World/Dawnn Lewis, HBO's House of the Dragon/George RR Martin, Netflix's Arcane, HBO's Harry Potter, CBS's Fire Country/Jared Padalecki, USA Network's WWE Raw, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Max's Peacemaker, HBO's Euphoria, Max's Creature Commandos, FOX's The X-Files, Tony Hinchcliffe, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Disney+'s Ironheart, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Disney+'s Andor, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Sky TV's Rivers of London, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Ballard, Harry Potter, Fire Country, Euphoria, The Handmaid's Tale, Andor, Alien: Earth, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 13, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Host/Musical Guest Charli XCX Kicks Off SNL Week

Ballard: "Bosch" Universe Series Filming Final Season Ep This Week

Animation Guild Delivers Petition to DreamWorks, Message to AMPTP

A Different World: Dawnn Lewis on Show's Legacy, Netflix Sequel Series

House of the Dragon: HBO/Max's Casey Bloys on GRRM/Condal Tension

Arcane Season 2 Act 2 Preview Trailer: Jinx, The People's Hero

Harry Potter Not Impacted by JK Rowling's Transgender Comments: Bloys

Fire Country Releases New Jared Padalecki Pics from "False Alarm"

WWE Raw Dominates Again With Objectively Amazing Episode

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Netflix Series Welcomes 8 to Season 2 Cast

Peacemaker: James Gunn Shares Look at Season 2 Storyboarding Process

SNL Writers Probably Could've Helped Elon Musk with Fineman Response

Euphoria Season 3 Set for 8 Episodes; January 2025 Start Confirmed

Creature Commandos: James Gunn Confirms 2-Episode December Debut

The X-Files: Duchovny, Anderson Discuss Their "Failure of Friendship"

Tony Hinchcliffe Finally Resurfaces Post-Trump Rally, Plays Victim

The Handmaid's Tale: Elisabeth Moss, Hulu Share Final Season Looks

Yellowstone Season 5B Return Episode Rounds Up 16.4 Million Viewers

Ironheart: Disney+/Hulu "Coming in 2025" Trailer Previews MCU Series

Daredevil: Born Again Previewed in New Disney+/Hulu 2025 Trailer

Andor Season 2 Spotlighted in Disney+/Hulu "Coming in 2025" Trailer

Alien: Earth Footage Included in Disney+/Hulu "Coming in 2025" Trailer

Rivers of London: Ben Aaronovitch Novels Set for TV Series Adapt

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Drops Some Big Christmas Special Details

Superman & Lois Reveal, SNL/Elon Musk & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!