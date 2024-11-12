Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, opinion, puerto rico, Tony Hinchcliffe

Tony Hinchcliffe Finally Resurfaces Post-Trump Rally, Plays Victim

In a new podcast episode recorded after Trump's MSG rally but held until after the election, Tony Hinchcliffe decides to get a little feisty.

Though he's been MIA since dropping his line about Puerto Rico being garbage during Donald Trump's 1939 nostalgia-fest at MSG, alleged comedian and podcast host (of course) Tony Hinchcliffe finally responded to the controversy during an episode of Kill Tony that was released this week. Despite recording the podcast episode the night following his gig opening for Trump, Hinchcliffe appears to have waited to release it until he knew he would be doing it under the warm embrace of an incoming administration that's all about "free speech" when it works in their favor. And he makes it clear that he's not apologizing to anyone, reaffirming his claim that he's a comic for those still questioning.

"Last night, I gave a speech. I don't know if you heard about this," Hinchcliffe said during a podcast episode that was recorded that night after Trump's MSG rally but conveniently held until after the election. "It was a speech about free speech, believe it or not [Ed. Note: we're going with "or not"]. I am currently under attack. I am the news. I referenced Puerto Rico, which currently has a landfill problem in which all of their landfills are filled to the brim. I am the only person who knew about this, unfortunately. With that said, I just want to say that I love Puerto Ricans; they're very smart people — they're smart, they're street smart, they're smart enough to know when they're being used as political fodder. Right now, that is happening," Hinchcliffe continued, trying to make the case that he's actually a "champion" of Puerto Rico.

"I apologize to absolutely nobody," Hinchcliffe continued in his desperate attempt to try to paint himself as some kind of third-rate George Carlin. "Not to the Puerto Ricans, not to the whites, not to the Blacks, not to the Palestinians, not to the Jews, and not to my own mother, who I made fun of during the set. Nobody clipped that. No headlines about me making fun of my own mother." Though he almost concedes that maybe the vent was the best place for it, Hinchcliffe makes sure to puff up his privilege and end on a butch note. "Perhaps that venue at that time wasn't the best fucking place to do this set at. But in any matter, to the mainstream media and to anybody trying to slander me online: That's what I do, and that's never going to change," he added.

