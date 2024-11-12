Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: charli xcx, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Host/Musical Guest Charli XCX Kicks Off SNL Week

Set to host and perform as the musical guest on this weekend's Saturday Night Live, Charli XCX kicked off her SNL week on social media.

Though a typical Saturday Night Live week usually kicks off on a Wednesday, let's face it. S**t just ain't' "typical" anymore. With that in mind, this weekend's host and musical guest, Charli XCX, is getting the SNL week started early – and on a personal note. With NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy and music series expected to take at least one, if not more, weeks off after this weekend, we're curious to see what kind of note SNL plans on going out on. Having Charli XCX as Studio 8H's ringmaster was definitely a good call, and we're already looking forward to any sketches the musical artist has with SNL star Bowen Yang.

Here's a look at Charli XCX checking in on social media to let us know how things are going as we inch closer to Saturday night:

snl week and i'm totally chill af i fucking swear im not freaking out like at all like — Charli (@charli_xcx) November 12, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Saturday Night Live EP Lorne Michaels on Season 50 Plans

Back in May, the word went out regarding early plans to celebrate the milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live. The network confirmed that there will be a "celebratory weekend" that wraps up on Sunday, February 16th (from 8-11 p.m. ET), with a live, primetime special. Now, thanks to an interview he had with The New York Times at the end of Season 49, we're learning some additional details on what's ahead – and Michaels's thoughts on those rumblings about his retiring after Season 50.

Along with the primetime special on February 16th, music producer Mark Ronson and Michaels will produce a "homecoming" of sorts at Radio City Music Hall on the Friday of that weekend. In addition, it was noted that musician and producer Questlove (The Roots) is co-producing a documentary for the anniversary season spotlighting the impact that SNL had had on music and culture, and Morgan Neville (Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, Won't You Be My Neighbor) is producing five documentaries focusing on both Michaels and the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series. As for those rumblings that the 50th anniversary will also be his last hurrah, Michaels is basing that decision on how he's feeling and not committing to anything. "I'm going to do it as long as I feel I can do it," he shared. "But I rely on other people and always have."

Heading into Season 50, SNL said goodbye to Punkie Johnson, Molly Kearney, and Chloe Troast – and hello to new featured players Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline. In addition, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker were promoted to the main cast. After this weekend, we're expecting SNL to take probably a one or two-week break. The long-running late-night sketch comedy series is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels. Liz Patrick directs, and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announces. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, Saturday Night Live is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

