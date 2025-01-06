Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Andor, Golden Globes, The Rock/WWE Raw & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Talamasca, Golden Globes, Andor, The Penguin, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, WWE Raw & more!

Article Summary Get some insight into Andor Season 2 as Diego Luna teases a thrilling final run.

Dive into AMC's captivating new series Anne Rice's The Talamasca with a new teaser release.

Explore the latest updates on WWE Raw, Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary crossover, and The Rookie Season 7.

All of that and more in today's edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, CBS's 82nd Annual Golden Globes, Disney's Andor, HBO's The Penguin, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, The Vivienne, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's Squid Game 2, NBC's SNL, TBS's AEW Collision, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson/WWE Raw, Apple TV+'s The Studio, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NJPW Wrestle Dynasty 2025, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Talamasca, Golden Globes, Andor, The Penguin, "Always Sunny"/Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson/WWE Raw, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 6, 2024:

The Talamasca Is Always Watching: AMC Releases New Series Teaser

Golden Globes: Nikki Glaser, Adam Sandler Take on Timothée Chalamet

Andor Season 2: Diego Luna "Excited" About Final Run: "It's Cool"

The Penguin Showrunner on Where Things Stand with Season 2 Chances

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary: How Well Do They Know Each Other?

2025 Golden Globes Viewing Guide: Nominees, Nikki Glaser & Much More!

The Vivienne, First RuPaul's Drag Race UK Winner, Passes Away, Age 32

The Rookie Season 7: O'Neil, Cox, Jones, Dewan Offer Character Recaps

Squid Game Creator Open to Possible Spinoffs, Prequels

SNL 50/50: Season 43 Brought Ryan Gosling's "Papyrus" Obsession

AEW Collision Review: Another Disrespectful Disaster in Wrestling

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Set for WWE Raw Debut on Netflix

The Studio: Apple TV+ Previews Upcoming Seth Rogen Comedy Series

Dexter: Original Sin Star Tamaren on Talking "Buffy" with SMG & More

Doctor Who: The Retconned Road to Sacha Dhawan's Chaotic Master

The Rookie, IASIP/Abbott Elementary, WWE Raw: BCTV Daily Dispatch

NJPW Wrestle Dynasty 2025: The Forbidden Door Swings Both Ways

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!